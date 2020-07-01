This Netflix show is returning – but with huge change The news was confirmed on Netflix's official Twitter

Netflix have confirmed the return of one of their most popular shows on their platform – but with a huge change.

Ozark, which premiered its third season earlier this year, will be returning to the streaming service for its fourth and final instalment, but will be shown in two parts.

The hugely popular crime thriller is returning

The news was confirmed on the official social media account for Netflix UK and Ireland in a number of tweets. The streaming giant wrote: "NEWS: Ozark will return for a fourth and final season, split across two parts – each of 7 episodes."

They then joked in a second tweet: "Did the maths for you and it turns out that means there will be FOURTEEN more episodes!!"

The show stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney

It's not yet confirmed when the final episodes in the story will be available for audiences, but many will no doubt be eager for the final chapter to solve any cliff-hangers and tie up any loose ends from series three. However, with restrictions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, it's possible viewers could be waiting a while.

The fourth series will be the show's final

Fans were clearly delighted at the news, commenting in their droves on the post. One person wrote: "YES! Season 3 was possibly one of the best seasons of anything I have seen on TV. And good that they should end while they atmre [sic] on a high." A second person wrote: "Brilliant show. Lets hope it gets an ending it deserves." While a third wrote: "Some great and sad news...final season," along with a crying-face emoji.

The dark Netflix series follows the lives of Martin 'Marty' Byrde and his wife Wendy after they decide to move to the Lake of the Ozarks region in central Missouri after a money laundering scheme for a Mexican drug cartel goes wrong. Marty is played by Jason Bateman, with his wife played by Laura Linney.

