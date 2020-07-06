All the details on new drama The Secrets She Keeps starring Downton's Laura Carmichael The brand new psychological thriller starts on Monday

If you're looking for a brand new drama to get stuck into then you're in luck! The Secrets She Keeps is a brand new psychological thriller starting on BBC on Monday and it's safe to say it looks pretty tense.

MORE: Inside Downton Abbey stars Laura Carmichael and Michael C. Fox's relationship

The six-part psychological thriller is being aired on BBC

First aired in Australia, the drama focuses on the lives of two women from very different backgrounds but, as the title suggests, there are secrets lurking underneath that are sure to cause explosive drama and tense storylines – we can't wait to watch! Intrigued to know more? Here's what we know…

What is The Secret She Keeps about?

As we mentioned earlier, the six-part thriller tells the story of Agatha Fyfle and Meghan Shaughnessy who live very different lives in Sydney, Australia. Both women are pregnant and due on the same day, and they both hold explosive secrets they're trying to conceal.

MORE: Gavin and Stacey's Larry Lamb responds to movie rumours

Laura Carmichael plays Agatha in the new drama

"In an affluent Sydney suburb, two women have a chance encounter in a supermarket," the official synopsis reads. "Agatha works in the supermarket as a shelf-stacker whilst Meghan is a 'mummy blogger' on the rise."

Who does Laura Carmichael play in The Secret She Keeps?

Fans of Downton Abbey will recognise one of the thriller's leading stars. Laura Carmichael, who is known for her role in the period drama as Lady Edith Crawley, is set to play Agatha in the thriller. Agatha is a shop attended who becomes intrigued and enveloped by Meghan's lifestyle as a blogger.

The two women live very different lives but both have secrets to keep

Starring alongside Laura is Jessica De Gouw as said blogger Meghan, who has a seemingly perfect life. But something tells us it's not going to be quite as it seems… Also in the cast is Michael Dorman (The Invisible Man) playing Jessica's husband Jack, and Ryan Corr (Wolf Creek 2).

When is The Secrets She Keeps on TV?

The thriller was first shown Down Under but luckily for us we can now enjoy all six episodes courtesy of BBC iPlayer. The first episode also airs Monday night on BBC One at 9pm.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.