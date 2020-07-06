Gavin and Stacey fans have been calling for a reunion ever since we were treated to the Christmas special at the end of last year. And now, there are rumours circulating that a spin-off film of the hit comedy could be on the cards!

Could there be a Gavin and Stacey film on the horizon?

Larry Lamb, who is known and loved for his role as Mick Shipman in the sitcom, was appearing on Monday's episode of Loose Women, when he responded to claims of a movie, admitting he'd "love it" if it happened. The actor told the panel: "This is very interesting because I remember talking to James [Corden] about the whole thing of having had ten years of being asked 'Is there going to be any more Gavin and Stacey?', so you do the Christmas special and then all that happens is that you're back to answering the same question. It's kind of like a drug the nation is completely hooked on."

The sitcom ended in 2009

He went on: "I don't know if there is [a movie], I'd love it if there is, it's become a real part of my life and if there is it means I can say 'yes' instead of 'I don't know' because I don't know."

Larry Lamb said he'd 'love' there to be a film

While there's no known plans to make a movie, fans of Gavin and Stacey would no doubt welcome it. On Christmas Day 2019, 17 million viewers tuned in to watch the highly anticipated Christmas special which saw the gang reunite for the first time in almost ten years. James Corden, Mathew Horne and Joanna Page all reprised their roles as Smithy, Gavin and Stacey alongside Larry for the special. The fans saw favourites such as Nessa (Ruth Jones), Uncle Brynn (Rob Brydon) and Pam (Alison Steadman) return, too.

17 million viewers tune in to the Christmas special in 2019

Fans of the sitcom were also treated to a mini reunion earlier this year. Mathew and Alison reignited their characters for a hilarious mini-skit as part of Alison's virtual quiz for Marie Curie. During the quiz, Alison and Mathew got into their characters, with Pam explaining to her little prince that she was finding quarantine tough because she "hasn't been able to see Japanese Margaret or Big Fat Sue in nine weeks". After the quiz, Mathew gushed about the reunion with his on-screen mum. "It was so much fun being reunited with my screen mum," the actor began, adding: "I think it was a big surprise for everyone watching! The quiz was brilliant, and I'm so pleased it raised so much money for Marie Curie."

