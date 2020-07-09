Glee stars send messages of hope after Naya Rivera feared dead in boating accident The alarm was raised after Naya's four-year-old son Josey was found alone in the boat

Glee stars have flocked to social media to share messages of hope after Naya Rivera, who is best known for her role as Santana Lopez in the hit show, is missing and feared dead after disappearing from a boat that she rented with her young son, Josey.

Heather Morris, who played Naya's love interest Brittany in the series, wrote: "We need all the prayers we can get to bring our Naya back home to us. We need your love and light," while Iqbal Theba wrote: "Oh God... mercy... please... actress Naya Rivera, known for Glee missing and may have drowned after going boating on Lake Piru." Demi Lovato, who also guest-starred in several episodes, wrote: "Please pray for @nayarivera to be found safe and sound."

Heather Morris posted on her Instagram stories

Dot-Marie Jones, who played Coach Beiste, added: "THIS CANT BE!!! PLEASE KEEP PRAYING! #nayarivera I LOVE YOU GIRL." Harry Shum Jr, who played Mike Chang, simply tweeted: "Praying."

Naya was reported as a missing person after her four-year-old son was found alone on a boat on California's Lake Piru on Wednesday. The 33-year-old and her little boy had rented a pontoon boat and were swimming together. After the boat was overdue for return, staff found Josey on board, but not Naya. According to the Ventura Sherrif's Department, Naya's son was wearing a life vest, but she was not.

Naya went missing after going on a boat trip with her son

A search and rescue dive team and helicopter equipped with a drone both assisted in the search on Wednesday, but Naya has still not been found. Fillmore Police Department suspended the search for the night, but plan to resume again on Thursday.

Naya and her son Josey on Halloween

Naya's latest Instagram post was shared on the day that she disappeared, and showed her snuggling her youngster, writing: "Just the two of us."