Viewers are saying the same thing about BBC drama Anthony Anthony Walker was killed in 2005 in a racist attack

Viewers have been full of praise for BBC's new drama Anthony, which imagines the life that Anthony Walker could have lived if he hadn't been murdered as a teenager back in 2005. Watchers praised the film's premise and the incredible cast, with many taking to Twitter to say that the viewing had left them in floods of tears.

One person wrote: "#Anthony has left me feeling sick to the stomach. My eyes are sore from tears and my mind is struggling to comprehend the truth. The most moving, harrowing and heartbreaking story, my heart aches. So important and beautifully told. Everyone must watch."

Fans were heartbroken by the new BBC film

Another added: "Woken up this morning still thinking about #Anthony and I’ll continue to think about it for a long time. Every single person gave a stellar performance but @RakieAyola had me in bits playing Gee Walker." A third person tweeted: "A devastating watch, but one that is a must. This was a heartbreaking watch, brilliantly done, utterly heartbreaking that this is the UK in recent history. The devastation caused by racism."

Anthony was murdered by two men after walking with his girlfriend and his cousin back in 2005. His attackers, Michael Barton and Paul Taylor, are currently serving 17-year and 23-year sentences respectively for the crime.

Viewers were full of praise for Anthony

Michael's prison time was reduced by one year back in 2016 due to "exceptional" behaviour, and Anthony's mother Gee Walker spoke out against the controversial decision, telling ITV News: "It is a big let-down. I’m very disappointed and I feel deeply betrayed. We put our trust in the judges, in the law, and then they go and do this. It’s just wrong.

"This sends completely the wrong message to criminals. It tells them that if they pretend to be good they will win. I don't believe what he has done in prison is anything more than pretence. I believe he is playing a game and he sees that he is winning by doing that."