Endeavour season eight will have a major problem thanks to lockdown - find out why Will Endeavour season eight still be going ahead following lockdown - and what will change?

Endeavour might be one of our favourite shows on television, but it looks like we might have a while to wait for the new series thanks to the coronavirus pandemic - which has also caused problems with the show's timeline. Luckily we have the show to rewatch on ITV3 in the meantime!

Writer Russell Lewis has opened up about when to expect the next instalment, which stars Shaun Evans as Inspector Endeavour Morse, and also hinted about the upcoming storyline. Needless to say, we can't wait.

The series stars Shaun Evans as Endeavour Morse

Chatting to the Radio Times, he said: "The hiatus in production may throw a spanner in the works in terms of the rather happy timeline in which we've found ourselves across the past four series – with our story year being exactly 50 years distant from the year of broadcast – but we shall cross that frayed rope bridge over crocodile-infested waters when we reach it."

He continued: "There are some clear waypoints in '71, if that turns out to be the year we address. Everything is in the planning stage. We know the cards that remain in our hand, and it's very much a case of arranging the order in which they're played in order to bring about the desired 'grand slam.'" Chatting about what to expect from the storyline, Russell added: "I'm glad to report that there is a fair bit of... mischief waiting in the wings. A little more sunshine across the board. Heaven knows we'll all be ready for it by then."

Season eight will hopefully be released in 2021

The popular detective show is a spin-off from the hugely popular John Thaw series Inspector Morse. In the show, Shaun plays a younger incarnation of the character, who is highly intelligent but sometimes struggles to connect with his more human side, as displayed by his mentor DI Fred Thursday.

Speaking about how they had changed the character for the new series, Shaun previously told Radio Times: "What we meet in the Inspector Morse series, or indeed if you pick up the books [by author Colin Dexter], there's a guy who never ends up getting married, and is kind of broken at the beginning, I think. So we have to have a bit of romance now in order to take us to that point. There has to be a sort of heartbreak thing. So I think just narratively there does need to be."