Agatha Christie's Poirot: what happened to Pauline Moran?

Pauline Moran, 72, is perhaps best known for playing the smart and efficient Miss Felicity Lemon in the hit show, Agatha Christie's Poirot. Pauline starred on the show from seasons one to nine (except season four), then returned for the final series in 2013. So what has she been up to since then? Find out here...

READ: All you need to know about Agatha Christie's Poirot star Philip Jackson

Pauline is also a TV presenter and an astrologer, and has also starred in one project since leaving the show; the 2014 drama A Little Chaos. Little is known about what the actress has been up to since completing the film, but she previously reflected on completing the show back in 2013.

Pauline played Miss Lemon in the popular murder mystery show

Opening up about how she missed several series of the show after it was sold to a new production company, she told The Guardian: "After 12 years the rights were sold to a new production company, and they wanted a film-noir feeling – which isn't in the books – and guest stars. After Philip and Hugh and I did Evil under the Sun we were shown the door and they didn't include us in the storylines. I've mixed feelings about that.

Pauline opened up about leaving the show for several seasons ahead of series 13

"But I'm pleased they've caught up with us in this final series, and given the chance to say goodbye to those characters. For us, when we got back on set, it was as if we'd never been away."

READ: Midsomer Murders: where is Daniel Casey now?

Speaking about her love of astrology, she added: "I've always been interested in astrology, and Poirot would definitely be a Virgo – his attention to detail is a very Virgo trait. Poirot's secretary, Miss Lemon, adores her employer – she's thorough, like him.

"There was a chemistry between us all from the word go. Plus we knew all the money was going onto the screen and the production values have stayed very high indeed."