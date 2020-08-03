Shirley Ballas reveals hopes for royal contestant on Strictly Come Dancing Which royal would you like to see try a Samba?

Strictly Come Dancing's very own head judge Shirley Ballas has opened up about who to expect in the 2020 series - and it seems that she has the royals in mind to appear in the dancing show!

Chatting to Digital Spy, Shirley revealed that her ideal contestant would be a member of the royal family, explaining: "I think it would be lovely for one of the younger Royals, you know? I mean, the world is changing, let's face it. We've even seen the Queen on Zoom!"

She continued: "So it would be lovely to have a younger Royal on the show and I know that so many of the Royal family, because I've met them, are such fans of the show. It brings joy in their evenings. So I mean, let's wait and see."

Princess Anne's son-in-law, Mike Tindall, has previously opened up about whether he'd join the show, telling Good Morning Britain: "I definitely don't think the nation needs me to dance. It appears you need to be small like Austin [Healey] and [Matt] Dawson to win. All the taller rugby guys - not so good."

Shirley opened up about welcoming a royal onto Strictly Come Dancing

Although the 2020 line-up has yet to be confirmed, several celebrities have been rumoured to be taking part. Stacey Solomon has previously opened up about how much she'd like to do the dancing competition, telling Good Housekeeping: "I love the show, I love the outfits, the routines, and how the contestants go from one to 1,000.

"But I would be the one that didn't get it… Everybody would expect me to go on this journey, but I would be persistently the same after 10 weeks! I would just stay the same!"