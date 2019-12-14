Strictly Come Dancing's Shirley Ballas has had an unfortunate start to the show's final – which is just hours away! The head judge has suffered a painful injury, which means she is unlikely to perform in Saturday's finale with her fellow judges. Shirley is reportedly "chairbound" after injuring her hamstring during a pantomime performance of Jack and the Beanstalk at the Darlington Hippodrome on Friday. Revealing she had injured herself in the first act, Shirley explained on Instagram: "Absolutely devastated. An injury during the first act. Flipped over too fast and seem to have pulled my hamstring (hopefully that’s all)."

She continued: "I had to limp off during the dance. With the help of the whole cast I managed to carry on the show, speaking only the lines and not dancing. Thank you to @crischaela who stepped in, you were absolutely fantastic, and thank you to everyone who helped me!" Shirley shared another video before her panto appearance to explain that she had seen a doctor about her injury. The star told her fans: "I've been to see the doctor and been strapped up and had the ultrasound and acupuncture. Here's hoping it's going to be an amazing show, just putting the best foot forward."

Ever the professional, Shirley will still appear on Saturday's Strictly final, albeit from her seat. It’s set to be a huge night for the three remaining couples; Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse, Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden and Emma Barton and Anton du Beke. Each couple will perform three dances in the hopes of winning the coveted Glitterball trophy; judges' choice, a showdance, and their favourite dance from the series. As an added treat for viewers, the whole class of 2019 will return to perform one final group dance together. Also performing on the night is music superstar Taylor Swift, who will sing a song from her new album, Lover.

