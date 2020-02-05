Strictly Come Dancing star Shirley Ballas tweeted about the 2020 judging panel before quickly deleting her tweet - but she seemed to confirm that she would be returning for the upcoming series alongside her fellow judge, Motsi Mabuse! In the now-deleted tweet, the head judge wrote: "So excited to be returning to Strictly Come Dancing. This truly is an honour and in an industry of dance I love. I'm so very very excited. #gratitude @bbcstrictly @MOTSI_MABUSE with my girl."

Shirley confirmed she would be back on the show

Since BBC confirms the judging panel, professional dancers and celebrity line-up in the months leading up to the show, Shirley might have deleted the post so they could announce the news officially in due course. Fans were still delighted by the news, with one writing: "What fabulous news! Best judging line up ever!" Another added: "Fantastic news! So happy for you Shirley & glad the fab 4 will be united again. You all looked like you had so much fun last series."

The dancing sensation is currently having an amazing time on the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour, and has been joined for the journey by her boyfriend, Daniel Taylor. While travelling across the country, Shirley and David shared snaps of themselves visiting Birmingham's National Sea Life Centre where they enjoyed some time quality time with a waddle of penguins! Shirley and Daniel met after starring in pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk together in Christmas 2018 in their hometown of Liverpool. "I had the first few scenes opposite Danny and was terrified, but he helped me," she told HELLO! "I understood his industry but he didn't understand mine at all, and I loved it. He knew nothing about Strictly. We had a great friendship and then in March we decided we were more than just friends."

