Midsomer Murders star John Nettles reveals reaction to Neil Dudgeon taking over lead role

John Nettles was a huge hit with fans during his time on Midsomer Murders as DCI Tom Barnaby, before announcing that he was leaving the show and handing over the reins to Neil Dudgeon in 2011.

The actor, who decided to leave the show after feeling like his character had gotten too old for the detective job, previously opened up about his replacement, saying: "I wanted to die in noble fashion in the service of my country and then be buried with full military honours in Westminster Abbey. In the event, Tom and his long-suffering wife Joyce will simply retire. It’s always better to leave when people want more.

Neil took over as Tom's cousin John Barnaby in 2011

"It has been a joy to be involved in such a long-running series, with so many good actors and great storylines. If Neil has half the good times that I have had on Midsomer then he will be in seventh heaven. I am only worried that he is much younger than I am and a much better actor!"

John played Tom Barnaby for 14 years

The show's producer, Brian True-May, also complimented Neil ahead of him taking over the lead role as John Barnaby, Tom's cousin. He said: "Although we will miss the huge contribution that John has made to the series, the brand of Midsomer is so strong that I am confident of its continuing success. We look forward to our new Barnaby tackling more murder and mayhem in Midsomer.

"Having worked with Neil Dudgeon twice on Midsomer Murders already, I feel he is the perfect choice. I admire him as an actor and know he will be a wonderful addition to the team and a great ambassador for the series."