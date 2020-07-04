Did you spot this Hollywood A-lister on Midsomer Murders? This poor Hollywood star was a victim in the sleepy town in Midsomer

Midsomer Murders has welcomed plenty of guest stars over the years, so it is hardly surprising that some of them went on to find major international fame! Stars including Hugh Bonneville, Olivia Colman and Orlando Bloom have all appeared on the show, which also welcomed an actor who is truly out of this world, Superman himself Henry Cavill. Find out more about his appearance here...

READ: The real reason why John Nettles left Midsomer Murders

Appearing in the show back when John Nettles starred as DCI Tom Barnaby, Henry plays Simon Mayfield in the season seven premiere, The Green Man. Unlike Olivia, who is eventually revealed to be the mastermind behind her episode's murders, poor old Henry was actually one of the victims and was killed by a rifle after being lured into a bear trap. He also, incidentally, gets bitten by a fox while shouting at an old man in a bizarre moment in the episode.

Henry is now an International film star

The Justice League star was part of a storyline which followed Barnaby's partner, DS Troy, as he investigated his first-ever solo case after qualifying as a Detective Inspector. In the episode, he investigates Simon's death after receiving an anonymous tip that he and several others were harassing a local homeless man before his untimely death.

READ: Meet the series 21 cast of Midsomer Murders

Henry recently opened up about his future playing Superman in a recent interview, telling Variety: "I think it’s important to be excited about a character like Superman. Superman is a fantastic character. If people are chatting about it, and even if they’re making stuff up, it’s okay, because that means they want to see the character again. And in an ideal world, I would absolutely love to play the character again."