Midsomer Murders star Gwilym Lee is unrecognisable in Oscar-winning film - did you spot him? The actor transformed for the role

We have been loving the trip down memory lane with ITV3 replaying some of Midsomer Murders finest episodes, with Thursday's episode following DCI Barnaby and DS Charlie Nelson as they deal with people determined that UFOs killed forest ranger Felicity Ward.

Charlie was played by Gwilym Lee from seasons 16 to 18, and the actor has enjoyed a hugely successful TV and film career since, particularly after landing the part of a music icon in Bohemian Rhapsody. Find out more...

Gwilym plays Brian May in the Oscar-winning film

Charlie served as Jones' replacement on Midsomer Murders and was, incidentally, DCI John Barnaby's first partner who had not previously worked with DCI Tom Barnaby. Since leaving the show in 2016 after 16 episodes, James starred in Jamestown, A Song for Jenny and The Great, but truly hit the big time after starring as Brian May in the Oscar-winning Queen biopic. Did you recognise him?

Did you recognise the Midsomer Murders actor as Brian May?

Speaking about playing the famous guitarist, who is best known (among other things) for his long curly hair, Gwilym told The Book of Man: "Brian was very supportive and pleasant, the very first time I met him was at a rehearsal room and he came up to me and gave me a big old bear hug and from that moment onwards, his feeling of support exonerated any feelings of pressure really. When he was on set I never felt a judgemental eye or anything like that, it was just very encouraging."

Speaking about the moment he donned a wig to resemble Brian's hair, he continued: "I remember the first day on set we were doing the Live Aid footage and Brian May came to my trailer and it was the first time he’d seen me in full Brian May get-up with the wig and with the costume. And he opened the door to the trailer, and it was just me and him, and it was quite a surreal moment, he just kind of stared in awe as he stepped into this little time warp."