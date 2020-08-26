Joey Essex to front BBC documentary detailing his mum's devastating death The reality star will open up about the impact of his loss

Reality star Joey Essex has revealed he will be fronting a new BBC documentary detailing how losing his mum Tina at the age of ten has affected his life. The new programme, set to air in the autumn, will see the former Celebrity SAS contestant open up his devastating loss in psychotherapy sessions as he reveals how he struggled to deal with his mum's tragic death.

Joey's new documentary will air in the autumn

Speaking to The Sun about the show, Joey said: "This documentary is really close to my heart. Going on this journey to find the real me will be a personal challenge. But I hope it also highlights how important it is that other people who have experienced trauma know that they're not alone."

Joey sadly lost his mum age ten

A spokesperson for the documentary also revealed a coping technique of Joey's, explaining that he used his public persona to "mask" his true feelings. They said: "Behind the picture-perfect exterior is a man whose life and identity are in turmoil. Like so many kids affected by sudden trauma, he learnt to hide his true feelings behind a series of 'masks' — the joker, the charmer and the TV heart-throb. Joey's found it increasingly difficult to drop the act and truly be himself. He realises that it's now time to confront his trauma."

Joey opened up about his mum's loss during his stint on Celebrity SAS

The former The Only Way Is Essex star tragically lost his mum Tina at the age of ten to suicide. Tina sadly suffered mental health issues caused by candida, a yeast imbalance in the gut that can lead to a number of other health problems such as depression. The 29-year-old and his sister Frankie, who is three years older and also appeared on TOWIE, were brought up by their Dad, Donny.

Joey previously opened up about his mum's death while taking part in Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins earlier this year. The TOWIE star explained on the show: "I had to deal with a lot of [stuff]. My mum committed suicide when I was 10 which was difficult." He continued: "It hardened me up a little bit. I can't explain it. It's made me tougher inside. I only sort of started being able to talk about it openly, saying the word mum three or four years ago. I know my mum loved me. But it has given me trust issues. One day she was there one day she was gone."

