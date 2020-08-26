Netflix releases epic trailer for Enola Holmes – and fans are thrilled Millie Bobby Brown stars as titular role for the new film

It's the highly anticipated film that is sure to get everyone talking, and now Netflix has finally released the official trailer for upcoming movie Enola Holmes. The new flick, which lands on the streaming platform next month, stars Millie Bobby Brown as lead role Enola, the younger sister of infamous detective Sherlock Holmes, along with other huge names.

The highly-anticipated film is released next month

The official Twitter account for Netflix UK & Ireland posted the trailer along with the caption: "The trailer is afoot! Enola Holmes arrives 23 September," and it's safe to say fans were more than thrilled.

The trailer is afoot! Enola Holmes arrives 23 September pic.twitter.com/hmgB7RHiU6 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) August 25, 2020

Netflix released the official trailer on Tuesday

One person wrote underneath: "THIS LOOKS SOOOOO GOOD! Ugh. Feel like a proud mum of @Milliestopshate." A second person tweeted: "Oh myyyyyyy... This trailer cheer me up!! I'm so excited!!! Can't waittttt," while a third simply wrote: "Love the look of this." Millie Bobby Brown stars alongside a whole host of other well-known faces from the film industry including Helena Bonham Cater, who plays her mother, and Henry Cavill, who takes on the role of Sherlock, and Sam Claflin.

The official synopsis for the film, adapted from the Nancy Springer series of novels, reads: "England, 1884 – a world on the brink of change. On the morning of her 16th birthday, Enola Holmes wakes to find that her mother has disappeared, leaving behind an odd assortment of gifts but no apparent clue as to where she's gone or why.

Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin also star

"After a free-spirited childhood, Enola suddenly finds herself under the care of her brothers Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin), both set on sending her away to a finishing school for 'proper' young ladies. Refusing to follow their wishes, Enola escapes to search for her mother in London. But when her journey finds her entangled in a mystery surrounding a young runaway Lord (Louis Partridge), Enola becomes a super-sleuth in her own right, outwitting her famous brother as she unravels a conspiracy that threatens to set back the course of history."

