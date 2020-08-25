Where are the cast of Inspector Morse now? The ITV programme is considered one the greatest British crime dramas

Inspector Morse is often hailed one of the greatest crime dramas of all time and to celebrate the show, and in preparation for ITV's Britain's Favourite Detective this week, the channel have decided to re-air classic shows.

Inspector Morse, which was based on the series of novels of the same name by Colin Dexter, even sparked a number of spin-off series, including the sequel Lewis, and Endeavour, a prequel. The drama starred John Thaw, Kevin Whateley and James Grout as its main characters, but where are they now? Here's all you need to know…

John Thaw and Kevin Whateley in Inspector Morse

John Thaw – Detective Chief Inspector Endeavour Morse

Taking on the titular role for its entirety was John Thaw. John began his career after graduating from the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art working in the theatre and completing small roles in film. In the seventies, he went on to land his first major role as Flying Squad detective Jack Regan in The Sweeney, before going on to land the part as Inspector Morse.

John Thaw sadly died in 2002

Towards the end of his career, John appeared in other TV shows such as Hidden Treasure, The Last Morse, and Goodnight Mister Tom. In 2001, John was diagnosed with cancer of the oesophagus. After almost a year of treatment, John sadly passed away in February 2002 at the age of 60. His memorial service was held at St Martin-in-the-Fields, London and was attended by many well-known names including Prince Charles, Cherie Blair and Richard Attenborough.

Kevin Whateley – Detective Sergeant Robbie Lewis

Kevin Whateley began playing Robbie Lewis in 1987 and remained part of the main cast for Inspector Morse until its finish in 2000. However, although the show ended, his part as Lewis didn't as he then reprised his role for spin-off series Lewis in 2006. Kevin starred alongside Laurence Fox, who played DS James Hathaway, until its finish in 2015. Since then, Kevin has had other small parts in shows, mainly as a voiceover or as himself. In 2018, he narrated documentary Island Medics, and in the same year appeared in theatre productions such as Arthur.

Kevin went on to front the spin-off series Lewis

James Grout – Chief Superintendent Strange

The third main character in Inspector Morse was Chief Superintendent Strange, played by James Grout. Like his co-star, John, James trained to be an actor at RADA and began completing TV roles in the seventies and eighties in shows such as Looking for Clancy, A Very Peculiar Practice and Yes, Minister.

James passed away in 2012

In 1965, the actor was even nominated for a Tony Award for his work in the musical Half a Sixpence. James passed away aged 84 in June 2012 after a long illness.

