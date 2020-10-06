Fans all saying same thing about Netflix new docu-series Song Exploder Have you watched the new series?

A brand new docu-series landed on Netflix last week and has proved so popular that the show has been trending ever since. The four-part volume, Song Exploder, which is based on the podcast of the same name by composer and podcaster Hrishikesh Hirway, seeks to unpick four big songs from a range of genres including hip-hop, musical theatre and rock.

Not only has it gone down well among viewers, but many had a similar reaction to the show. Taking to social media, fans couldn't help but express the emotion they felt when watching. It particular, it was episode one that had the most impact.

WATCH: Netflix's Song Exploder - official trailer

One person tweeted: "Man that episode of #SongExploder with @aliciakeys and Sampha. I absolutely love the #3HourDrive record so I didn't know what to expect but I sure as hell was NOT ready to experience that level of emotion!"

A second person echoed this, writing: "Just seen Ep1 of #SongExploder on @NetflixUK. Wow. No spoilers but the emotion behind #3HourDrive by @aliciakeys X @jimmynapes X @sampha will tug on your heartstrings. Great viewing for anyone who ever collaborates creatively. Thanks @HrishiHirway Now to all the podcasts!"

The docu-series unpicks four inconic songs

Meanwhile, for others it was the second episode, featuring Hamilton star and writer Lin-Manuel Miranda, that sparked a reaction. One person stated: "Just watched the #Hamilton episode of #SongExploder. Wow. My mind is blown. I knew from first listen just how special Wait For It is. @Lin_Manuel is an absolute genius. Incredible."

Another wrote: "The episode of #SongExploder about Wait For It is excellent, and I hope @HrishiHirway is planning an episode about every single song in #Hamilton because I. Would. Watch." We concur!

Fans have been taking to social media to praise the series

The synopsis for the new show reads: "Each episode of Song Exploder features some of the world's greatest musicians as they reveal how they brought one of their songs to life. The series weaves together in-depth interviews, archival footage, and raw recordings as each artist breaks down their song, layer by layer, sharing intimate insight into the personal inspiration behind the music and lyrics."

