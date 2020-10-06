Rebecca Humphries lands role in Netflix's The Crown - find out the details Season four of the show lands on Netflix next month

Actress Rebecca Humphries has landed a major role in The Crown, according to The Sun. The TV actor, who has appeared in shows such as Trigonometry, The Intern and Friday Night Dinner, will be taking on the role of Carol Thatcher, daughter of former Prime Minister Margaret, in the Netflix show.

It's not known when Rebecca will make her debut in the royal drama series, but the character's relationship with her mother and her personal life will be played out on screen.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Netflix release epic teaser trailer for The Crown series 4

Rebecca will no doubt have many a scene with actress Gillian Anderson, who is playing the role of the former PM and is due to make her debut in the show on the release of series four in November.

As well as being known for her successful acting career, Rebecca hit headlines in 2018 when her then-boyfriend, comedian Seann Walsh, was competing on Strictly Come Dancing and was pictured kissing his professional partner, Katya Jones.

The actress spoke out publically about the incident, explaining the couple had subsequently separated.

The actress previously dated Seann Walsh

Rebecca's character, Carol Thatcher, began her career in the 1970s working as journalist in Australia, before moving back the UK after her mother was elected as Prime Minster in 1979.

She then began working as a presenter for LBC, BBC Radio 4 and also wrote for The Telegraph. She had her own personal heartbeat during this time when former Conservative minister Jonathan Aitken, ended their relationship.

The actress is set to play Carol Thatcher

The highly-anticipated fourth series of the programme will see Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies reprise their roles as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip, as well as Josh O'Connor returning playing the role of Prince Charles. However, the fourth instalment has other newcomers including Gillian as Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin as Diana, Princess of Wales.

In the official teaser trailer released last month, rising star Emma could be seen in character in her wedding dress, meaning fans will get to see her and Prince Charles' 1981 wedding play out on screen.

