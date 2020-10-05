American Murder: The Family Next Door: Chris Watts' reaction to documentary revealed The Netflix documentary looks into Chris' horrific murders

It seems that everyone has been discussing Netflix's shocking new documentary, American Murder: The Family Next Door, which examines the horrific murders of Shanann Watts and her two daughters, Bella and Celeste, at the hands of their husband and father, Chris Watts.

Chris murdered his pregnant wife and two daughters after embarking on an affair with another woman. He admitting to the murders after initially claiming that his family had vanished without a trace, then claiming that Shanann had murdered their daughters and he had killed her in retaliation.

He is currently serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole at the maximum-security facility, Dodge Correctional Institution. Although Chris isn't allowed to watch the documentary, according to People, he is aware of it. An insider told the site that he is curious about it and that it "makes him feel a lot of shame".

The insider added: "There's a lot of curiosity about him in prison. He's the most high-profile inmate and what he did is incomprehensible, so everyone wants to know more about the case."

Fans were suitably impressed with Shannon and Chris' neighbours in the documentary, who instantly suspected that Chris was behind his family's disappearance and alerted the police. Nate Trinastich was suspicious of Chris' behaviour after he had spotted him out on his drive in the early hours one morning, stating he wasn't "acting right". One person wrote: "Shannan and Chris’ neighbour knew what was up immediately."

Another added: "The neighbour in #AmericanMurder needs to be in the FBI. This man has surveillance of the block, picked up on the husband’s unusually jittery behaviour, and told the cop he’s suspicious just based on a 20-minute interaction." A third person tweeted: "Watching #AmericanMurder on @Netflix and the neighbour who took the footage from his driveway was a hero in this case.

