Netflix responds to reports that Dominic West will play Prince Charles in The Crown Will the actor be joining the likes of Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce?

It was recently reported that Dominic West would be taking over Josh O'Connor to play Prince Charles in the final two seasons of The Crown - but is there any truth to the rumours? HELLO! reached out to Netflix, who called the reports "all speculative" and added that they "have no comment".

Casting is currently underway for the final series, with the likes of Imelda Staunton, Lesley Manville and Jonathan Pryce taking over from Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter and Tobias Menzies respectively.

It was also announced that The Night Manager actress Elizabeth Debicki will portray Princess Diana for the final two seasons. Speaking about her casting back in August, Elizabeth said: "Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one."

She will be taking over from Emma Corrin, who will play a younger version of the Princess in season four. The new series, which will air in November, will recreate Charles and Diana's iconic wedding. Diana's dress on the show was created with the help of the original designer David Emanuel, who told HELLO!: "I'm a huge fan! I was called in to consult on that particular thing.

Will Dominic play Prince Harry's father in the final two series?

"I went into the studio and talked them through, saying, 'Don't forget to do this'. That scene, I think, is going to be quite brief, because they're concentrating on her and also to shoot there is a lot of money. I understand they kept it brief. I met all the seamstresses on it – about 15 or 20 – and they were very excited about it, I was telling them various tricks to keep the sleeves out. It was fun."

