Princess Diana's wedding dress designer gives sneak peek into The Crown season four Are you looking forward to the new season of the royal drama?

The Crown season four is right around the corner, and the new era of the story will introduce Princess Diana for the very first time. The Princess will be played by 24-year-old Emma Corrin, and will look at the early years of Charles and Diana's courtship and marriage.

READ: The one thing Princess Anne couldn't understand about The Crown

Fashion designer David Emanuel, who designed Diana's wedding dress in 1981, was consulted on recreating the look for the show, and opened up about the process to HELLO!.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Crown season four trailer shows a glimpse of the iconic wedding gown

Speaking about the series, he said: "I'm a huge fan! I was called in to consult on that particular thing. I went into the studio and talked them through, saying, 'Don't forget to do this'. That scene, I think, is going to be quite brief, because they're concentrating on her and also to shoot there is a lot of money.

David designed the stunning gown in 1981

"I understand they kept it brief. I met all the seamstresses on it – about 15 or 20 – and they were very excited about it, I was telling them various tricks to keep the sleeves out. It was fun."

In the new trailer for the popular Netflix show, Diana's dress can be seen for a brief moment, hinting that the new episodes with have a closer focus on the younger royals at the time.

Are you looking forward to seeing the wedding scene?

Emma has previously opened up about playing the role, saying: "I have been glued to the show and to think I'm now joining this incredibly talented acting family is surreal. Princess Diana was an icon and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring."

READ: Prince William to appear in The Crown season four – see pics

It was also recently confirmed that Elizabeth Debicki will play Diana in seasons five and six of the show, with the Night Manager actress saying: "Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.