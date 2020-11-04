Viewers call for series two of BBC's Life after 'tearjerker' finale Warning! Spoilers for episode six ahead...

BBC's popular drama Life came to a dramatic end on Tuesday evening, leaving many feeling emotional as they watched the storylines of Gail, David and Hannah come to their conclusion.

The six-part series, which stars Alison Steadman and Adrian Lester, proved so popular with viewers that they're already calling for a second season.

MORE: Viewers are saying same thing about new BBC drama Life

Taking to social media, many fans of the Doctor Foster spin-off show gave their verdict. One person wrote: "Watching final episode of #Life on BBC, so good, superb cast, love Alison Steadman, can't wait till next series."

Loading the player...

WATCH: BBC's Life comes to a dramatic end

A second person commented: "More #Life please #BBC. #AlisonSteadman on top form. She can say so much in just her face. A real tearjerker."

Meanwhile, a third wrote: "Just watched the last episode of #Life on the BBC. Loved it. Lots of feel good moments, perfect timing in these dark days. Thank you @BBCOne Hoping for a 2nd season."

MORE: Will there be a series two of BBC's Roadkill?

MORE: Alison Steadman opens up about BBC drama Life that's dividing fans

The series came to an end on Tuesday evening

It's clear from the comments online that many found the series a difficult watch at times. Not only did the scenes prove hard for the audience, but leading star Alison Steadman opened up about the challenge of filming such emotive scenes.

Talking to press at a Q&A launch for the drama, Alison began: "There are always scenes that are difficult to film. It was challenging at times because of the emotion of the character […] but that's what's great about it, that's what's so exciting and wonderful."

Fans are hoping for a series two

She continued: "As an actor, you're always wanting to serve the writer, you want to get it right, you want to make sure that you're on track. So there's always a feeling of working, working, working, working so that you give what the writer and the director wants."

The final instalment in the series saw Alison's character Gail take back her husband Henry despite leaving him earlier on. Elsewhere, Belle finally moved on with her life, Hannah made a huge decision regarding her wedding to Liam, and David and Saira reignited their relationship.

BBC are yet to confirm whether the drama will return.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.