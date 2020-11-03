Fans in tears over Mark's farewell letter on The Great British Bake Off We will miss him from the Channel 4 show!

Fans were devastated to see Mark leave The Great British Bake Off last week, and we can't wait to see him chat about his experience on An Extra Slice on Friday night.

Ahead of his appearance on the companion show, Mark released a letter about his experience which was posted on the show's official Twitter account - and has been breaking hearts!

He wrote: "To the Bakers, I am incredibly proud of all eleven of you! Living, baking and laughing with you all in our 'Bake Off commune' was genuinely one of the happiest experiences of my life, I feel honoured to have been able to get to know you all in these exceptional circumstances.

"To Paul and Prue, thank you for the comments, feedback and all-round encouragement. To Matt and Noel, thank you for the laughs. They kept me going so much more than I realised at the time.

"To the viewers, I am humbled by the love and support you have shown me throughout, I'm proud to have been able to bring a small amount of joy to your screens in such a difficult year... With love, from the heart of a very proud man, Mark."

Mark's fans were in tears following his exit

Replying to the lovely letter, one person wrote: "I will miss Mark's exuberance so much. I actually shed a tear at the departure. And a bittersweet moment for Lottie, winning star baker, then losing her sparring partner."

Another added: "I am SO sad that Mark L has gone home! What a great guy: happy, smiley and a terrific baker. We will really miss you Mark. I suggest that ALL the bakers from this week on should stay & a winner is just picked at the end!"

