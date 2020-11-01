Will there be a series two of BBC's Roadkill? Are you watching the political drama?

BBC drama Roadkill has been entertaining viewers each Sunday evening since it landed on screens earlier this month, and while many have mixed opinions on the show, plenty are calling for the show's return for series two. So will we see Hugh Laurie reprise his role as MP Peter Laurence? Find out below...

The channel is yet to formally announce whether David Hare's drama will be back, but given its small number of episodes and drama-filled plot, we're sure that there's certainly more to the story that could be told in a second series

Many fans of the show are wanting a second series in the hope of seeing the plot unfold. One person wrote on Twitter: "Roadkill on BBC with @hughlaurie has to be one of the most gripping political thrillers I've seen in a long time. Cast is outstanding, music is brilliant and plot is fab. I just need a series 2 just to see Hugh Laurie as prime minister."

Hugh as Peter Laurence

Another said: "I enjoyed #Roadkill. It didn't finish how I expected it to and by the end I quite liked Hugh Laurie's character even though I feel like we weren't really supposed to. His new daughter was cast to perfection. Excellent chemistry between the two as well. Would love a second series."

However, others are less keen on the idea and have been seemingly unimpressed by the four episodes. One person commented on social media: "Okay, after 1 1/2 episodes, I'm done with #Roadkill.

"What a load of cliched, clunky, ridiculous dross, made all the more offensive by the fact that it has a talented cast and they appear to have spent a bit of money on it. Dreadful writing from Hare, I'm afraid."

BBC are yet to announce a series two

For those unfamiliar, the synopsis for the drama reads: "Peter Laurence is a self-made, forceful and charismatic politician. Peter's public and private life seems to be falling apart - or rather is being picked apart by his enemies.

"As the personal revelations spiral, he is shamelessly untroubled by guilt or remorse, expertly walking a high wire between glory and catastrophe as he seeks to further his own agenda whilst others plot to bring him down."

Roadkill continues Sunday, 9pm on BBC One. All four episodes are available on BBC iPlayer.