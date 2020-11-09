David Dickinson has been the face of daytime TV for many years thanks to his stints on classic shows like Bargain Hunt and Real Deal. But away from his busy and successful presenting career, David can be found at home in Cheshire with his wife of over 50 years, Lorne Lesley. Meet Lorne below…

David met his wife Lorne in the early 1960's in Manchester. The pair locked eyes in a nightclub, where Lorne was working as a cabaret singer, and tied the knot in 1968. They have been together ever since.

The couple rarely give interviews together, but they did share an insight into their home life during a 2017 interview with The Mirror. Of their holidays - and David's famous tan - Lorne said: "He's an absolute sun worshipper. I wheel him out in the morning, and he just lies here like this…"

David said of their domestic life: "Lorne lets me think I'm the master of my own home… Any girls who know what they're doing lets their man think they're in charge, but we know we're not really."

David Dickinson and Lorne Lesley's children

After David and Lorne got married, David decided to adopt her two children from a previous marriage, Robert and Katrina. David and Lorne are now also proud grandparents to three grandchildren.

David Dickinson's career

David began his TV career working for the BBC and starred in a two-part documentary about his preparations for an antiques show at London Olympia. From this, David went on to be the resident antiques dealer for daytime shows such as This Morning and BBC's The Antiques Show.

He then went on to appear on BBC's Bargain Hunt between 2000 and 2004, before he decided to move to ITV and was replaced on the show by Tim Wonnacott. David went on to host his own shows on ITV, Dickinson's Real Deal and Name Your Price.

David has also had stints on reality TV such as I'm a Celebrity… Get Me out of Here! in 2005 and Strictly Come Dancing in 2004.

