Owen Warner: Meet I'm a Celebrity star's lookalike model brother Louie

Owen Warner is the breakout star of this year's I'm a Celebrity, entertaining viewers with his musings on life, unending appetite and his very muscular physique.

But the Hollyoaks star isn't the only heartthrob of his family, as older brother Louie is a successful model and photographer. The Leicestershire-born star has modelled for the likes of Puma and Boohoo and currently boasts over 30,000 followers on his Instagram where he shares insights into his career, gym routine and life with girlfriend, Hollie.

Owen and Louie have an incredibly close bond with them sharing their support for one another on their posts, and even heading to the gym for workouts together.

Louie has even defended Owen over his appearance in the jungle, saying on Lorraine: "I've always said, he does have his ditzy moments I'm not going to lie, but he isn't stupid at all, he's very switched on.

"His brain just works in a different way and so it might come across as a bit stupid but when you think about it, to be fair, it makes some sense."

The duo could be twins!

Owen and Louie also have another brother, Jake, who works as a busker and video director, and even created the BRIT Awards' after-party video.

Both siblings have jetted over to Australia to support their brother, who is currently a bookies favourite to be crowned King of the Jungle.

It's not just the nation that has warmed to Owen, but also his fellow campmates and last week he received a touching gesture from them all.

Louie and Jake are supporting Owen

The celebs were given the opportunity to win a beachside BBQ at the Unfair Funfair, and both Sue Cleaver and Jill Scott decided that if any of them won, they would allow Owen to go in their place.

One person reacted on social media by tweeting: "Owen calling Sue his mum and Jill his sister I'm crying #ImACeleb." Another wrote: "Why am I actually crying because Sue and Jill both chose Owen #imaceleb."

A third agreed, adding: "Owen calling Sue and Jill 'my mum and my sister' #ImACeleb," along with a humorous meme of someone in tears, while a fourth simply put: "Jill and Sue need to be protected at all costs someone give Owen a hug too #ImACeleb."

