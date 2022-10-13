Stephen Graham has a famous wife - and they have co-starred together Here's everything you need to know about Hannah Walters

He may be a hugely successful actor known for his roles in Line of Duty and Channel 4's Help, but fans seem to also be intrigued by Stephen Graham's personal life. The 48-year-old actor is married to Hannah Walters, who previously co-starred alongside him in the hit drama, Time, which has been nominated at this year's NTAs.

Hannah, who has appeared in plenty of great TV dramas throughout her career, plays Sonia McNally, the wife of prison officer Eric (Stephen Graham) who faces a tumultuous time when her son, Daniel, is sent to prison.

The couple are no strangers to acting together; they both appeared in Shane Meadows' hugely successful creation, This Is England. Hannah played the part of Trudy in the TV series, while Stephen played Andrew "Combo" Gascoigne in the 2006 original movie and in the TV spin-offs.

Stephen met Hannah, who is a fellow actress, when they were students at Rose Bruford College of Speech and Drama in London. The couple married in 2008, and share two children together, called Grace and Alfie. Both Stephen and Hannah live in Ibstock, a small village three miles south west of Coalville. Speaking about the longevity of their marriage, the actor told Leicestershire Live in 2018: "We were bezzie mates. Which is the best way, isn't it? After a while we just thought: this is daft, do you know what I mean? We like each other, we should get together."

Stephen with his wife Hannah

Of where they have lived together, he added: "London. Rome. Ibstock. I don't suppose there's many people who can say that." The TV star also remarked: "I'm part of the furniture here. I love the sense of camaraderie in Ibstock, the community spirit. It's a proper English village."

The happy couple married in 2008

Back in 2020, Stephen heaped praise on his other half as he revealed that his struggle with dyslexia has meant Hannah has had to help pick his roles. "I'm dyslexic so I struggle," he said at the BAFTA Sessions panel. "My missus actually reads the script and says whether or not I'm doing it. She's made some good choices. I have to read it and read it and read it, then make it look like it's the first time I'm saying it."

