Netflix's new real-life stalking drama Baby Reindeer sounds terrifying - get the details

Netflix is set to make a new drama series based on an award-winning one-man show, and we already think this is one to look out for. The show, Baby Reindeer, is based on a true-story about comedian Richard Gadd, who was a victim of stalking and spoke about his experience in a one-man show at 2019's Edinburgh Fringe festival. The show was subsequently performed in London.

The official synopsis reads: "Baby Reindeer follows the writer and performer Richard Gadd's warped relationship with his female stalker and the impact it has on him as he is ultimately forced to face a deep, dark buried trauma."

Richard was constantly contacted by a woman known as 'Martha' in this show, who sent him over 40,000 emails, 350 hours of voicemail and 106 pages of letters after becoming obsessed with him when he gave her a free cup of tea at the pub where he worked at the time.

The show will be an adaptation of comedian Richard's one-man show

Speaking to The Independent, Richard explained: "I certainly egged the situation on before I realised that it was as dangerous as it was. I behaved like an [expletive] at times... I find that quite awkward, because you can tell that the audience turn against you in those moments. And they’re right to."

He continued: "I can’t emphasise enough how much of a victim she is in all this. When we think of stalkers, we always think of films like Misery and Fatal Attraction, where the stalker is a monstrous figure in the night down an alleyway. But usually, it’s a prior relationship or someone you know or a work colleague.

"Stalking and harassment is a form of mental illness. It would have been wrong to paint her as a monster, because she’s unwell, and the system’s failed her."

