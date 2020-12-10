Is there going to be another season of How to Get Away with Murder? Are you a fan of the show?

Fans of How to Get Away with Murder will no doubt be thrilled that Netflix have made season six available to binge all over again.

The drama, which stars Viola Davis and Alfred Enoch, has been hugely popular since it began back in 2014 and has won multiple awards and accolades on the way. But will the show ever return?

The show's production company, ABC, confirmed last year that the release of season six would mark the end of the franchise and it would not be returning for series seven.

Showrunner on the American legal drama, Peter Nowalk, explained prior to season six's release the reasons why the gripping drama would be coming to a close.

He said in a statement: "Deciding to end this series was a brutal decision, but ultimately the story tells you what to do — as it did here.

The show's proved hugely popular over the years

"For me, Annalise Keating's journey has always had a clear ending. Knowing I have 15 episodes left to finish her story, and the chance to give all the characters their own killer endings, is a gift rarely given to a series creator and I'm grateful to ABC and ABC Studios for the opportunity and creative freedom.

"I am so thankful to the brilliant cast, writers, and crew for dedicating themselves to the most rewarding experience of my career over the last six years. I also want to thank our fans. The only reason this show exists is because of your loyalty and enthusiasm."

For those unfamiliar with the show's premise, the drama tells the story of university lecturer Annalise Keating (played by Viola Davis) who finds herself entwined in a murder mystery along with five of her students. The show also stars Harry Potter star Alfred Enoch, Sons of Anarchy star William Brown and The Killing actor Katie Findlay.

