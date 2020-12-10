10 most googled shows of 2020 revealed - did you watch them all? Which show do you think won the number one slot?

Since we spent most of 2020 at our homes, it seems hardly surprising that everyone's new pastime became binge-watching their favourite shows - but did you hit up all ten of the most popular shows from this year?

Google has revealed the results of its 2020 Year in Search - so check out the top shows that captured our attention - and had us hitting up our favourite search engine!

10. Gangs of London

Sky's drama certainly got people talking! The series was seriously gory as it follows criminal organisations in London. The official synopsis reads: “For 20 years, Finn Wallace was the most powerful criminal in London. Billions of pounds flowed through his organisation each year. But now he’s dead – and nobody knows who ordered the hit.

"With rivals everywhere, it’s up to the impulsive Sean Wallace, with the help of the Dumani family headed by Ed Dumani, to take his father’s place."

Did you watch Gangs of London?

9. The Undoing

Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman starring as a wealthy couple caught in the centre of a thrilling whodunnit? What's not to love? The series follows Jonathan and Grace as Jonathan's lover is found murdered, and he is arrested for the crime. But did he really do it?

Nicole Kidman starred in the hit show

8. The Trial of Christine Keeler

Did you love this BBC true story drama? The synopsis reads: "When 19-year-old model Christine finds herself in a love triangle with a spy and a minister, the whole establishment comes tumbling down. The story that shocked Britain." It certainly did!

7. The Fall

This Gillian Anderson and Jamie Dornan cat-and-mouse series might have originally ended back in 2016, but it certainly got a new lease of life after landing on Netflix in 2020. The series follows Gillian as a detective determined to track down a serial killer responsible for the murder of several women.

The series found a new lease of life on Netflix

6. Tiger King

Of course Tiger King was going to be on the list! Landing on Netflix early in the year, it seemed to set the insane 'what on earth is going on' tone of 2020 perfectly as we all watched an eccentric zoo keeper run for president, marry two men at the same time and be arrested for a murder plot.

Joe Exotic became a household name thanks to Tiger King

5. The Stranger

This Harlan Coben crime drama has us all on the edge of our seats. In the show, a mysterious young woman approaches a happily married man to tell him his wife only pretended to be pregnant and have a miscarriage years before, and when he confronts his wife, she disappears. So just what on earth happened to her? Watch to find out!

Did you enjoy Netflix's thriller?

4. Normal People

The BBC Three breakout show has us all weeping over the love of Connell and Marianne while also making overnight stars of Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal. The series follows the couple's on-and-off relationship from high school to their adult lives, covering everything from loneliness to depression.

Fans loved the relationship between Normal People's Connell and Marianne

3. White House Farm

We assume that this ITV drama ranked so highly on Google's most-search as every viewer checked the true story behind the horrific massacre of the Bamber family at the hands of their son, Jeremy. The series follows the investigation into the deaths of Nevill and June Bamber, their daughter Sheila and Sheila's six-year-old twin boys, with suspicion passing from a murder-suicide to the surviving member of the family, Jeremy.

Jeremy was given a life sentence for the murders in 1986

2. Des (Dennis Nilsen)

Dennis Nilsen was ranked only 2nd on the most searched list of shows in 2020, and it's easy to see why. The serial killer was played with eerie accuracy by David Tennant in the ITV drama, Des, which follows the police's apprehension and the subsequent murder trial of a man who killed at least 12 men and boys before being caught.

David starred as the serial killer in Des

1. Love Island

Back when everything was normal, we enjoyed a brand new series of 12 singletons living together in a villa in order to find the love of their lives. However, this series had a twist as the first 'winter' version - but with as many 'our types on paper' and bevs as ever before. And we loved every minute of it!

Paige and Finn took home the cash prize

