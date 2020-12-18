70 brilliant movies to watch on Netflix this week James King has the top picks for Netflix films for December!

James King is back with his latest Netflix recommendations! And now that we’re fully in the festive season, there are plenty of Christmas favourites old and new to enjoy, plus sci-fi, comedy and awards-hopefuls. Check out these must-see December recommendations right here...

MORE: 26 shows to get excited about in 2021

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (2020)

Category: Drama

It might not have the most appealing name but this electrifying version of an award-winning stage play is a must-see. Why? Two reasons: Viola Davis as the title character, a real-life blues singer from the twenties (whose hits included one called ‘Black Bottom’) and the late Chadwick Boseman as her trumpeter Levee. It’s Boseman’s final role and he goes out with a bang, clashing with his boss Ma during a day’s recording session, where artistic and social tensions boil over. A Netflix exclusive.

Wild Rose (2019)

Category: Musical

One of last year’s best films, starring Jessie Buckley as a hard-up Scottish mum dreaming of making it big in country music. Both gritty and hilarious, Wild Rose is a joy from start to finish and - if you didn’t already know from watching her in Chernobyl and Fargo - Buckley is a force of nature. And if that wasn’t enough, Dame Julie Walters is in it too!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jessie Buckley is wildly talented in Wild Rose

Erin Brockovich (2000)

Category: Drama

Flashback twenty years to the role that cemented Julia Roberts’ position as a Hollywood great. Telling the true story of a legal assistant who takes on a giant power company, Julia is ably supported by a likably grumpy Albert Finney as her boss Ed and Aaron Eckhart as biker boyfriend George. Inspirational stuff.

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)

Category: Family

It’s not often that a series really finds hits feet on the third outing but that’s certainly the case with Madagascar Part 3. Familiar faces (and voices) Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria are all back, this time struggling to return to their New York zoo home and dropping in on a European circus en route. Great jokes follow along with new characters such as Gia, a sultry jaguar voiced by Jessica Chastain who unsurprisingly catches Alex’s eye.

Begin Again (2013)

Category: Musical

As debate rages over James Corden’s turn in current Netflix hit The Prom, check him causing much fewer headlines in this underrated musical drama from the creator of stage sensation Once. Keira Knightley and Mark Ruffalo are leads Gretta and Dan, a singer and a producer with a unique idea for a new album (with James as Gretta’s best friend Steve). The songs are stunning and the plot’s properly cute. Look out for Maroon 5’s Adam Levine too.

MORE: Christmas TV Guide 2020: find out all our top festive picks

Unfriended (2014)

Category: Horror

You’ll no doubt see the clever Zoom-based horror movie Host mentioned in many ‘Best Of’ lists at the end of 2020 but Unfriended told a similar story several years earlier. Six high school students discuss the recent death of a classmate during their Skype call, only to sense a ghostly presence listening in. Genuinely clever, seriously scary!

Where the Wild Things Are (2009)

Category: Family

Based on the classic children’s book, here’s a beautifully weird take on a beautifully weird story. Little Max imagines running away from home to a far off land where he can be as playful as he wants - and meets a bunch of giant monsters when he’s there. Perhaps more of a film about childhood than a children’s film, this is truly a family movie like no other.

MORE: 11 streaming highlights to watch on Christmas Day: Amazon Prime, NOWTV and more

The Lake House (2006)

Category: Romance

The dream team of Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock reunite after their nineties hit Speed for this very different love story about two people from different eras, strangely united by a waterside home. You could spend an hour and a half picking holes in the plot (hint: it doesn’t make sense) but The Lake House is all about believing in the impossible - and waiting for the love of your life, however long it takes.

Winter’s Bone (2010)

Category: Thriller

It’s the perfect time of year to enjoy this uncompromising tale of a rural community and a daughter who’ll do anything to save her family. It’s also the movie that catapulted Jennifer Lawrence from zero to hero, earning her an Oscar nomination and a slew of glowing reviews. Tough, tense and terrifying.

The Prom (2020)

Category: Musical

Seriously sparkly fun from The Politician and Ratched creator Ryan Murphy, starring Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and James Corden. The plot sees a bunch of liberal Broadway stars leaving the Big Apple for Indiana in order to fight for a young woman’s right to go to prom with her girlfriend. But maybe they’re more interested in upping their own profiles than really doing good? Big songs, big laughs and camper than Christmas.

Stage Mother (2020)

Category: Comedy

One of 2020’s best under-the-radar movies, this. Australian acting royalty Jacki Weaver is a religious mother who hears that her grown-up son has died... and he’s left her his San Francisco drag club in the will. Come for the jokes but stay for the tenderness and emotion - not to mention a scene-stealing Lucy Liu.

Bumblebee (2018)

Category: Sci-Fi

The best in the Transformers franchise? Without a doubt. The multi-talented Hailee Steinfeld stars as Charlie, an 80s high-schooler who discovers that the yellow VW Beetle she’s doing up might not be all that it seems. Perfect for today’s teen girls as well anyone looking for some expertly made sci-fi nostalgia.

MORE: George Clooney displays weight loss than had him hospitalised in The Midnight Sky trailer

Panic Room (2002)

Category: Thriller

Jodie Foster stars in this noughties thrill ride from the team that brought you current Netflix hit Mank, playing a mother hiding in her home during a burglary. The cast is stellar (Jared Leto, Forrest Whittaker and a very young Kristen Stewart) and the jumps will leave you a nervous wreck. Just don’t expect a good night’s sleep afterwards.

Mank (2020)

Category: Drama

One for history buffs, with Gary Oldman as real-life 1940s Hollywood writer Herman Mankiewicz and how he came to pen one of the most acclaimed films of all time: Citizen Kane. Lily Collins and Amanda Seyfried co-star in this delicious deep-dive into movie-making folklore that’s all set for Oscars.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mank is a huge Oscar contender

The Knight Before Christmas (2019)

Category: Festive

If you missed last year’s festive Vanessa Hudgens offering on Netflix then fear not. Now’s the perfect time to wallow in this dumb-but-fun tale of a mediaeval English warrior miraculously transported to the modern world just as the holiday season arrives, wooing immaculately groomed small town teacher Brooke (Hudgens) in the process.

Poseidon (2006)

Category: Thriller

Before Kurt Russell had an unlikely career resurgence as Santa in Netflix’s Christmas Chronicles series, he was in more traditional action man mode in this remake of classic disaster movie The Poseidon Adventure. The script might not be Shakespeare but the special effects are something special, with likeable support from Emmy Rossum, Richard Dreyfuss and Josh Lucas.

Nightcrawler (2014)

Category: Drama

Jake Gyllenhaal is at his creepy best in this deliciously dark thriller about a loner who films crime scenes in nighttime LA, only to sell off the footage to any new channel who’ll pay him. Some scenes will shock but Nightcrawler still feels - 6 years after it came out - entirely of the moment, whilst co-star Rene Russo gives the kind of performance that’ll make you wish she made more movies these days.

Crocodile Dundee (1986)

Category: Comedy

Back in the days of four channel TV viewing, this classic from Down Under scored the highest ever viewing figures for Christmas Day in the UK. Was it worth it? Well, whilst some moments seem a little dated, most of the gags still work. Plus the laidback charm of Paul Hogan - playing a rough and ready Aussie tracker out of his depth in New York - is brilliantly appealing.

To the Bone (2017)

Category: Drama

This year has been something of a renaissance for Lilly Collins, thanks to Netflix hits Emily in Paris and Mank. But she’s been showing signs of greatness for a while now, not least in this eye-opening but sensitive drama about a girl hospitalised with an eating disorder. The one-and-only Keanu Reeves shows off his bedside manner by co-starring as a helpful doctor.

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)

Category: Family

Before Dwayne Johnson really found his feet as Hollywood’s biggest star, he took over from Brendan Fraser in this likeable adventure sequel, co-starring Vanessa Hudgens and The Hunger Games’ Josh Hutcherson. Eye-popping family fun.

Galaxy Quest (1999)

Category: Comedy

If you’re not enjoying the late Alan Rickman in the Harry Potter movies this Christmas then why not remember his brilliance by watching Galaxy Quest instead? With the brilliant premise of a bunch of sci-fi actors drawn into an actual alien attack, Alan was never funnier - and that’s saying something.

The Sweeney (2012)

Category: Action

The Cockney icon that is Ray Winstone leads this slick and sweary remake of old cop show The Sweeney. Don’t expect art - this is boisterous and gutsy stuff. So if you’ve had enough of all those slushy Christmas rom-coms, here’s your antidote.

Cats & Dogs (2001)

Category: Family

The sequels might not have had much bite but this first tale of feline/canine rivalry from nearly twenty years ago is still a lot of fun. Tobey Maguire (remember him?) voices a loveable Beagle called Lou who learns all about an age-old feud with creepy kitty Mr Tinkles (Sean Hayes).

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)

Category: Sci-fi

A classic from legendary director Stephen Spielberg, telling the story of an imminent UFO visit and the effect it has on a group of random people. It’s real heart-in-mouth stuff, this one - and with a score and special effects that still sparkle.

Falling Down (1993)

Category: Action

A sensation when it was released in the nineties and still packing a punch, Falling Down looks at one man’s fight against the system when he just can’t take any more. Shocking, tense and perhaps Michael Douglas’ finest hour.

The Last of the Mohicans (1992)

Category: Action

The acting god Daniel Day-Lewis stars as eighteenth-century man-of-the-woods Hawkeye in this Oscar-winning adaptation of the classic novel. The plot might need a little knowledge of American history to be completely understood but the breathless style and romance more than make up for it.

The Prestige (2006)

Category: Thriller

Rival Victorian-era magicians (Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale) push their one-upmanship too far in this beautifully bizarre mystery from Batman director Christopher Nolan. Also starring Scarlett Johansson, Andy Serkis and David Bowie.

The Christmas Chronicles: Part 2 (2020)

Category: Festive

Who knew that Hollywood’s golden couple Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn would make such a cute Mr and Mrs Claus? No wonder they’re reprising their roles in this sequel to the Netflix hit from a couple of years ago, the plot this time following moody teen Kate (Darby Camp) as she helps her old pal Santa to save Christmas.

Julian Dennison plays Belsnickel

The Speed Cubers (2020)

Category: Documentary

If The Queen’s Gambit has got you interested in brain-teasing pastimes, check out this doc about 1980s phenomenon Rubik’s Cube and its present-day champions. Short and sweet it might be, but The Speed Cubers still has plenty of ‘twists and turns’ to keep you hooked. You might even find yourself adding one of the infuriatingly addictive Cubes to your Christmas list...

Loading the player...

WATCH: New movies to stream this December

Jack Reacher (2012)

Category: Action

Okay, so Tom Cruise’s more petite, brunette Jack Reacher might not be much like the sandy-haired giant of Lee Child’s mega-selling books but both this film and its sequel (Never Go Back, also on Netflix) are still solidly entertaining tough-guy thrillers. The regal Rosamund Pike co-stars in the first film too, which is never a bad thing.

Tom Cruise stars as Jack Reacher

Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square (2020)

Category: Musical

You might expect a Dolly Parton festive musical to be a little cheesy but nothing could prepare you for the industrial levels of fromage in Christmas on the Square. Dolly plays a rhinestone-clad angel, trying to convince local baddie Regina (Christine Baranski) not to sell off her town and ruin everyone’s holiday, in this take on Scrooge that’s more of a corny Christmas card than an actual film. Loved it!

This already sounds like it might be our Christmas number one!

About a Boy (2002)

Category: Comedy

Not a Christmas film as such but there’s a fair chunk of the festive season in this charmer starring Hugh Grant as a committed bachelor whose life is turned around by geeky adolescent Marcus (played by a very young Nicholas Hoult.) It’s still one of Hugh’s best roles and with support from Rachel Weisz and Toni Collette - plus a sublime soundtrack - About a Boy is a delight.

Settle in with a total classic

Burlesque (2010)

Category: Musical

Followers of star Christina Aguilera on Instagram will know she’s been posting a lot about Burlesque recently, all in celebration of its tenth anniversary. The story’s a Coyote Ugly-style tale of a young woman (Christina) who moves to the city with big dreams, but who ends up working in a less-than-wholesome bar. Hardly original. Yet it’s the presence of Cher and Stanley Tucci as the club’s bigwigs who make this a thing of sparkly joy.

Fancy a bit of sparkly joy?

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder (2020)

Category: Documentary

Following similar docs about Taylor Swift and Lady GaGa, the million-selling Canadian Shawn Mendes tells his own story ahead of upcoming album Wonder. And just like those other films, there’s a surprising amount of insight into life on the road, family and the 22-year old’s relationship with fellow megastar Camilla Cabello.

Shawn Mendes tells his own story

Klaus (2019)

Category: Festive

A recent Oscar nominee this one (for Best Animation), Klaus is a Spanish reimagining of Santa’s story, told with stunning visuals and a warm heart. Voice talent includes Jason Schwartzman, JK Simmons and Rashida Jones.

Need a new favourite Christmas film?

Dolemite is My Name (2019)

Category: Comedy

A return to form for comedy legend Eddie Murphy, telling the incredible - and somehow true - story of eccentric comedian Rudy Ray Moore and how he became the star of several low-budget movies in the seventies. Eddie is clearly having the time of his life but it’s an hilarious cameo from Wesley Snipes that steals the show. Glorious.

A return to form for comedy legend Eddie Murphy

The Princess Switch: Switched Again (2020)

Category: Rom-Com

Vanessa Hudgens cements her position as the Queen of Netflix Christmas Rom-Coms by following the original 2018 Princess Switch - plus last year’s The Knight Before Christmas - with this sequel where she not only plays three (!) different roles but also acts as producer. And fear not, The Princess Switch Part 3 is already in production for next year!

Starring Vanessa Hudgens, Vanessa Hudgens and Vanessa Hudgens!

Arthur Christmas (2011)

Category: Festive

Cute Christmas animation from the boffins at Aardman Animation that just gets better with time. James McAvoy voices the title character, the nice-but-dim son of Santa who finds the success of the family business suddenly riding on him after a glitch in their present delivery system. Support comes from a Who’s Who of British talent, including Bill Nighy, Imelda Staunton, Hugh Laurie, Jane Horrocks and Jim Broadbent.

Need a joyful family Christmas film?

Dreamgirls (2006)

Category: Musical

Enjoyed Anika Noni-Rose as Jessica in new Netflix holiday hit Jingle Jangle? Then why not check her out alongside Jennifer Hudson, Eddie Murphy, Jamie Foxx and a certain Beyoncé in this blockbuster musical too? Anika plays Lorrell Robinson, one third of a sixties girl group who endure highs and lows both professionally and personally, belting out some fine soul tunes along the way.

Beyoncé and Jennifer Hudson star

O Brother Where Art Thou? (2000)

Category: Comedy

George Clooney is at his quirkiest in this thirties-set romp about three convicts on the run in Mississippi. Based on an ancient Greek myth, O Brother is a brilliantly bonkers, full of surreal imagery and crazy musical moments. It’s a testament to Clooney’s considerable charm that he’s able to pull it off.

O Brother is brilliantly bonkers

Becoming (2020)

Category: Documentary

With Barack Obama’s latest autobiography flying off shelves around the world, here’s his other half Michelle’s recent documentary about her own book and the accompanying tour that saw her playing to sell-out crowds around the world. Polished it might be, but here’s a film that really captures Mrs Obama’s greatest strength: she cares about people. Inspirational stuff.

You read the book, now watch the documentary

The American President (1995)

Category: Rom-Com

Not had enough of US politics yet? Even if you think you have, it’s still worth giving this charming romance - now celebrating its twenty fifth birthday - a try. Michael Douglas stars as the big man in the White House, a widower wooing a smart environmentalist (Annette Bening) in the run-up to an election. Classy stuff - and the inspiration for writer Aaron Sorkin’s next project: legendary TV show The West Wing.

Michael Douglas stars

The Secret: Dare to Dream (2020)

Category: Romance

If you’ve been enjoying Netflix’s recent addition of classic nineties teen drama Dawson’s Creek to their line-up, here’s former Creek star Katie Holmes in her latest incarnation. Dare to Dream is based on the principles of bestselling self-help book The Secret and is undeniably clunky. But it’s also a reminder that Katie and co-star Josh Lucas are really appealing, even in something this cheesy!

Loved the self-help book? Now watch the film!

Changeling (2008)

Category: Thriller

One of Angelina Jolie’s best - but least remembered - movies, this one. Based on a true story and set in late twenties Los Angeles, Angie plays single mother Christine Collins, understandably distraught when her nine-year-old son goes missing. Yet when he returns several months later, she’s now unsure whether he’s actually the same boy. A must-see.

Angelina's film is a must-see

The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run (2020)

Category: Family

A third movie outing for the inhabitants of Bikini Bottom and it's as wonderfully bonkers as before. This time around Spongebob's pet snail Gary gets stolen by sea god Poseidon, so beginning a hyperactive tale that features zombies, Snoop Dogg, 'Living La Vida Loca' and Keanu Reeves as a wise sage... made out of sage. Genius.

The Spongebob Movie is the perfect family film

Only You (2018)

Category: Romance

Excited by the new season of The Crown? If you're a fan of Josh O'Connor - who plays Prince Charles in the award-winning drama - check him out in this hidden gem from a couple of years back, with Josh and Laia Costa as a couple struggling to deal with the pressure of IVF. Tender and touching.

The Crown star Josh O'Connor in Only You

Sorry to Bother You (2019)

Category: Comedy

One of the strangest comedies of recent years but also one of the most inventive, starring Lakeith Stanfield as a hard-up telemarketer who discovers a corporate cover-up going on in his office. Both surreal and socially aware, Sorry to Bother You is like nothing you've seen before: strangely beautiful and wonderfully funny.

Sorry to Bother You is the next comedy you need to watch

Jingle Jangle: a Christmas Journey (2020)

Category: Festive

Billed by Netflix as 'a new holiday classic', here's a family musical starring Forest Whitaker as an elderly toymaker who needs help from his granddaughter for one of his greatest inventions. Featuring Hugh Bonneville, Anika Noni Rose and - wait for it - actual Ricky Martin!

Jingle Jangle will get you in the holiday spirit

The Holiday (2006)

Category: Festive

Yep, it's time once again to revisit this Christmas favourite starring Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz as strangers who swap houses for the festive season, finding love along the way. Cheesy but charming, Cameron and co-star Jude Law have never looked more gorgeous.

The Holiday never gets old

Gangster Squad (2013)

Category: Thriller

Ryan Gosling turns the big 4-0 this month so let's celebrate with Gangster Squad, the second of three films he's made with Emma Stone and a enjoyably flashy crime thriller to boot. Sean Penn co-stars as the 1940s criminal Ryan’s LA cop is out to catch.

Ryan Gosling and Sean Penn star in Gangster Squad

The Five Year Engagment (2012)

Category: Rom-Com

The plot might be thin (a couple find their wedding drifting ever further away the longer they're engaged) but it's the cast that make this rom-com gold: Emily Blunt, Jason Segel, Mindy Kaling, Kevin Hart, Alison Brie, Rhys Ifans and Chris Pratt.

The Five Year Engagement has the perfect cast

Brüno (2009)

Category: Comedy

Sacha Baron-Cohen's most famous character Borat is back causing havoc over on Amazon but Netflix fans can enjoy the even more outrageous Brüno - his flamboyant Austrian fashionista - in this feature film from the noughties. Expect more excruciating 'interviews' (Paula Abdul's being a highlight) and unrepeatable gags.

Sacha Baron Cohen as his outrageous character Brüno

Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Category: Superhero

The best Spidey movie yet? It could well be. With awesome animation and a killer script, Into the Spider-Verse sees teenager Miles Morales as an aspiring new Spider-Man, taking over from Peter Parker. But he’s very much not alone. Prepare to be wowed.

What can be better than one Spiderman? Dozens of them of course!

White Boy Rick (2018)

Category: Crime

Have you read Matthew McConaughey’s new memoir Greenlights yet? It’s as enjoyably quirky as this little-seen film from a couple of years back, loosely based on the true story of a son helping the FBI to catch his criminal father in eighties Detroit. A great soundtrack plus, of course, McConaughey steals every scene he’s in.

Matthew McConaughey stars

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020)

Category: True Story

An all-star cast including Eddie Redmayne, Joseph Gordon Levitt, Sacha Baron Cohen and Michael Keaton lead this brand new Netflix drama about anti-war protesters wrongfully arrested in 1968. Yes, the subject is serious but the story is told with real pizazz and sparkle, capturing an era of American turmoil with an energy that makes for a riveting history lesson.

This true story looks at anti-war protesters wrongfully arrested in 1968

After (2019)

Category: Teen

With its sequel After We Collided currently doing big business at the cinema, now’s the time to check out the first film in this YA series. Originally premiering on Netflix last year, Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin (Ralph Fiennes’ nephew) star in this glossy, sexy and undeniably watchable tale of star-crossed college students. No wonder it’s a sensation.

Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin star

Rebecca (2020)

Category: Thriller

The classic novel by Daphne Du Maurier might have been adapted for the screen many times before but with Armie Hammer and Lily James as the leads, this Netflix original boasts the hottest stars of the moment. James plays the new Mrs Maxim de Winter, brought back to her husband’s mansion after a whirlwind romance, only to discover that the memory of his late wife lingers on. A lush and eerie period piece.

Lily James and Armie Hammer star

READ: Fans have mixed reviews on Netflix's Rebecca

Calm With Horses (2020)

Category: Drama

If you’re in the mood for something gritty then this Irish crime drama is a must-see. Telling the story of ex-boxer Arm (Cosmo Jarvis), it’s a moody study of divided loyalties and personal struggles featuring yet another standout performance from Barry Keoghan, recently seen in Dunkirk and soon to star in The Batman.

Barry Keoghan stars in the crime drama

A United Kingdom (2016)

Category: Period drama

David Oyelowo and Rosamund Pike shine in this gripping true story of the romance between African prince Seretse Khama - heir to what would become Botswana - and English woman Ruth Williams. Set in the aftermath of the Second World War its period details are second to none but it’s the harrowing story of social injustice that really hits home.

David Oyelowo and Rosamund Pike star

Nanny McPhee & the Big Bang (2010)

Category: Family

Before Emily Blunt rebooted Mary Poppins, Emma Thompson was doing her own thing for quirky childcare in two Nanny McPhee movies. This one’s the sequel and arguably even better than the first, with Dame Emma helping exhausted mother Isabel (Maggie Gyllenhall) deal with bringing up a family while her husband fights in the 2nd World War. A delight.

Emma Thompson plays the delighted Nanny McPhee

Missing Link (2019)

Category: Family

An all-star voice cast of Hugh Jackman, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Fry and Zach Galifianakis feature in this exquisite animation about a Victorian explorer who discovers an eccentric yeti in the American wilderness. You’ll laugh, yes - but there’s a sweetness too that might just have you in tears.

Check out this charming family film

Julieta (2016)

Category: Foreign Language

A mother in Madrid (Emma Suárez) tries to reconnect with her estranged daughter, remembering moments from her own past in the process. A sad, sexy and a downright stunning drama from Spain.

Want a little cry? Try this one

Over the Moon (2020)

Category: Family

Beautiful animation from China that follows a young girl determined to build a rocket ship and meet an outer space goddess. Based on an ancient Chinese myth, this is perfect for those of all ages looking for something a little out of the ordinary.

Hamilton's Phillipa Soo voice stars in this new animation

READ: Fans shocked as Netflix cancels Hilary Swank show Away

Dr Suess’s The Grinch (2018)

Category: Family

The evergreen tale of Whoville’s local Christmas-hater gets another reboot, this time with Benedict Cumberbatch voicing the title character - and clearly loving every second. Made by the same team as Despicable Me, this is gloriously odd fun that also boasts a surprisingly cool contemporary soundtrack.

Benedict voices The Grinch

The Devil All the Time (2020)

Category: Brand new

Fresh to Netflix and featuring an all-star cast, THE DEVIL ALL THE TIME is a brooding drama about family and faith set mainly on 1950s Ohio. In truth it might have worked better as a mini-series but stars such as Tom Holland, Riley Keough and Robert Pattinson keep things enjoyably moody - as well as a scene-stealing turn from former Hogwarts star Harry ‘Dudley Dursley’ Melling as a crazed preacher.

The much-anticipated film is now available to watch

Overlord (2018)

Category: Horror

Mixing Second World War realism with a fantasy storyline about mutants, Overlord is a blast. Okay, American soldiers didn’t really discover secret Nazi experiments to create a race of zombies back in 1944 but put your cynicism to one side for a couple of hours and you’ll love the thrills and tension of this comic-book style romp.

Fancy a WWII film with zombies?

Music & Lyrics (2007)

Category: Rom-Com

An underrated gem starring rom-com royalty Hugh Grant and Drew Barrymore as a former pop singer and an aspiring writer, falling in love as they pen tunes for a new starlet (Haley Bennett). Perfect escapism and the songs are surprisingly good too.

Get ready for 'Pop! Goes My Heart' to stay in your head for weeks!

Holidate (2020)

Category: Rom-Com

Netflix cements its position as the home of both new romantic comedy and Christmas films with this blend of the two starring Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey. As singletons Sloane and Jackson they both hate the pressure to find love during the festive season... so maybe then can help each other out?

Emma Roberts stars in new festive film

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.