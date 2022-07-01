Stranger Things: who dies in season four volume two? Find out here Warning, MAJOR spoilers ahead for season four volume two

Fans have been very concerned about Stranger Things season four volume two over their suspicions that some fan favourite characters might be killed while trying to stop Vecna. And… they weren’t wrong.

MORE: Stranger Things fans have major complaint as season four volume two lands on Netflix

Here are the characters who didn’t make it to season five and WARNING! We really do know who got 'Vecna-d' in volume two, so MAJOR spoilers ahead!

Loading the player...

WATCH: What did you think of volume II?

Papa AKA Martin Brenner

And thus, the world’s weirdest father and daughter dynamic was ended. Dr Brenner wasn’t the best Papa in the world, being that he experimented on Eleven, had her mother killed and kept El in a prison - but he did care about her, bizarrely, in his own way. The Doctor is shot and killed while trying to get Eleven to safety after his secret compound is discovered.

Jason Carver

Oh no. Not Jason. Nah just kidding, the High School jock with righteous and misguided anger towards Eddie was killed as a result of Vecna finally breaking through to Hawkins from the Upside Down. After being beaten to a pulp by Lucas (rightly so, we might add), Jason was disintegrated as the other world broke through into Hawkins. I guess that’s what happens when you get unreasonably obsessed with a Dungeons and Dragons club.

Eddie Munson

Okay, this one hurt. After Eddie the Banished, ashamed of himself for running away after Chrissy was murdered, has a chance to be the hero in the Upside Down as the gang hatches a plan to stop Vecna, he sacrifices himself to stop Vecna’s murderous bats from getting to Nancy, Jonathan and Robin - resulting in a heartbreaking goodbye with Dustin, who goes on to tell Eddie’s heartbroken uncle that he was a hero. We’re not crying, you are.

MORE: Stranger Things season four: questions we have for volume two

MORE: Stranger Things creators issue apology after fans left furious watching season four

Max Mayfield

*Dry heaves*. We’ve included Maxine in this one because she really did die for a minute, and it was an unbelievably harrowing scene - so much so that Sadie Sink should have that Emmy nomination in the bag. In the finale, Vecna begins to kill Max, only for Eleven to help save her in the last second, leaving her with grave injuries and dying in Lucas’ arms. However, El somehow manages to bring her back - only for her to be in a coma with even El not being able to reach her.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.