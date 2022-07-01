Stranger Things fans have major complaint as season four volume two lands on Netflix Did you have this problem after volume two dropped?

Stranger Things fans have been anticipating the arrival of season four volume two for weeks now - but it sounds like plenty of viewers were annoyed after the series proved so popular that it has made the site crash!

Taking to Twitter to complain about the streaming platform, one person wrote: "Can y’all [expletive] stop crashing Netflix PLEASE," while another added: "Vecna laughing at us bc Netflix crashed." A third person tweeted: "JUST WANTED TO SEE THE EPISODE NAMES BUT NETFLIXES CRASHED."

WATCH: Ready for volume two?

A third person joked: "Me watching y’all complain about the crash while I’m watching these two new episodes."

Stranger Things season four volume two picks up where volume one left off, in which are teenagers are faced with stopping Vecna in his tracks to save Hawkins. While Hopper, Joyce and Murray remain in Russia, Mike, Will and Jonathan are on their way to try and save Eleven, who is attempting to regain her powers in a secret facility.

Meanwhile, the gang in Hawkins learn more about how Vecna is planning to take over Hawkins - resulting in a trip to the Upside Down. Needless to say, fans have been very concerned about the upcoming episodes, which the Duffer Brothers have named their "Game of Thrones" season, with many viewers believing that at least one character will be killed off.

The site crashed when volume two landed

Posting on social media, fans spoke about the characters they most wanted to survive the new episodes, with one writing: "Me outside the duffer brothers studio if they touch even a hair on steve’s head," while another joked: "My emotional stability depends on Steve Harrington not dying this season."

