Corrie star has best reaction to daughter Phoebe Dynevor's Bridgerton role Phoebe Dynevor plays Daphne Bridgerton in the hit show

Fans of Bridgerton were delighted to learn that the show's star, Phoebe Dynevor, is actually Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor's daughter - and it sounds like the soap star couldn't be prouder of her daughter!

Sally, who plays Sally Webster in Corrie, has shared several snaps of her daughter in the role and on magazine covers on Instagram and Twitter. On one post of Phoebe on the cover of Glamour, she wrote: "Nicest photo I’ve ever seen. Who took it?"

She also replied to author Marian Keyes, who tweeted: "Approx 4,900 years ago (genuinely 1987) i saw yon Sally Webster in a pub in St John's Wood and she was indescribably GORGEOUS. Small and radiant and golden-haired and curvy-bummed and just DELICIOUS," writing: "Love this Marian. Thank you."

Sally Dynevor has played Sally Webster on the hit ITV soap for 34 years

She also shared a family friend's tweet which read: "Tim and Sally Dynevor are old friends. I was at their daughter Phoebe's christening and now here she is starring in #Bridgerton, the biggest #Netflix series of the year. It drops tomorrow and you're going to love it! And it's too long since they've been in Dublin for pints."

Plenty of viewers took to social media to share their excitement at discovering the connection. One person wrote: "WAIT this is Sally Webster's daughter in #Bridgerton. An acting dynasty!!!"

Phoebe is Sally's daughter - did you recognise her?

"I'm obsessed with the fact that Phoebe Bridgerton is Sally Webster's daughter!" another tweeted.

Others marvelled at just how similar the young actress is to her soap star mum. "Sally from Corrie's daughter is the absolute spits of her; stick her in front of a sewing machine in a knicker factory and I couldn't tell the difference #Bridgerton," someone commented.

Sally has received nothing but brilliant news recently after being made an MBE in the Queen's honours list. Speaking to The Mirror, she said: "I am humbled, grateful and very proud to have received this honour. I am still in shock.

"I didn't believe it was real when I first found out earlier this month that I was to be given an MBE. Keeping it a secret has been so difficult."

