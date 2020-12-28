Bridgerton fans are convinced Phoebe Dynevor is related to this A-list actress The Netflix period drama has been a huge hit

Bridgerton fans have been hooked on the raunchy period drama since it dropped on Netflix on Christmas Day.

At first, viewers were shocked to discover that the leading lady, Phoebe Dynevor, is the real-life daughter of Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor, who plays Sally Webster in the ITV soap.

But now, many are convinced that the 25-year-old is actually related to some pretty big A-list names.

Plenty of viewers flocked to social media to comment on the similarities between Phoebe and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, while others insisted the British actress – who plays Daphne Bridgerton in the Netflix series – looks like a "young" Kate Winslet.

"Phoebe Dynevor (#Bridgerton) looks like a young Kate Winslet. No one can tell me otherwise!!!!!" one fan claimed on Twitter. A second added: "Kate Winslet on Titanic is more Daphne Bridgerton than Phoebe Dynevor who is going to play Daphne."

Bridgerton fans think Phoebe resembles a 'young Kate Winslet'

Comparing Phoebe to Sophie, one wrote: "The lead (Daphne, played by Phoebe Dynevor) reminds me so much of a young Sophie Turner." Another said: "I feel like Phoebe Dynevor looks like Sophie Turner."

Despite their similar faces, Phoebe is not actually related to Sophie or Kate.

Others commented on the similarities between Phoebe and Sophie Turner

Bridgerton, created by Scandal and Grey's Anatomy showrunner Shonda Rhimes, follows Phoebe's character Daphne as she makes her debut onto Regency London's competitive marriage market.

The synopsis for the show reads: "Hoping to follow in her parent's footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne's prospects initially seem to be unrivalled.

Phoebe plays young socialite Daphne Bridgerton in the Netflix series

"But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown casts aspersions on Daphne.

"Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings, committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes' mamas. Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society's expectations for their future."

