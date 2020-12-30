Will there be a season two of Bridgerton? Here's everything we know Are you excited for more episodes?

If you're anything like us, you've most likely binged all of season one of Bridgerton and desperate for more!

After debuting on Christmas Day the period drama, which follows the eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family, quickly climbed to the top of Netflix's top ten most-watched lists in both the UK and US as well as many other countries. But will there be a season two? Here's what we know so far...

Will there be a season two of Bridgerton?

As of yet, Netflix haven't officially announced a second season of Bridgerton, but given the show's immense popularity we would be very surprised if the streaming giant doesn't renew it.

According to Production Weekly, even without the green light from Netflix, filming for season two was initially scheduled for July 2020 (the first season was filmed in 2019) but couldn't go ahead because of lockdown restrictions in the UK due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Netflix show has been an instant hit among viewers

The latest word is that filming has been postponed until March 2021 so it looks like it could be a while before we get more scandalous gossip from Lady Whistledown but we're sure it will be worth the wait. A Christmas 2021 release seems possible but don't hold us to that!

What will season two of Bridgerton be about?

Season one mainly focused on the eldest Bridgerton daughter Daphne and her relationship with Simon Bassett, the Duke of Hastings, as per Julia Quinn's first novel in the Bridgerton series, The Duke & I. So if the show continues to follow the plot of the books, it looks like we can expect a second season focused on Daphne's wayward brother Anthony Bridgerton.

Season two could focus on Daphne's wayward brother Anthony Bridgerton

"If it goes the way the books go, logically season two would be more about Anthony Bridgerton's story and I'd love that because it would make the show so fresh and a totally different perspective. Anthony's such a different character to Daphne," actress Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington, told Variety.

She added: "We all really hope [it will be renewed]. It's a real joy to make, and the response has been beyond our wildest dreams. But until the Netflix gods come down and bless us, we don't know."

