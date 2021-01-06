BBC show Pooch Perfect looks as ridiculous and addictive as you would imagine - get the details Sheridan Smith will host the super-cute new dog grooming contest

Brand new competition show Pooch Perfect looks like the paw-fect way to start the new year!

Presented by dog fanatic Sheridan Smith, the new competitive dog styling series sees 16 professional dog groomers from across the UK go head-to-head as they compete to be crowned the UK's Top Dog Groomer. Fans of wholesome telly like The Great British Bake Off and dog-lovers alike won't want to sit this one out.

Each week, the groomers will reveal their creations on The Dogwalk, where the judges will deliberate over the week's canine contenders, and their owners are given the chance to see their newly transformed dogs for the first time.

WATCH: The super-cute dog styling content arrives on BBC One this month

In the first episode, which airs on BBC One at 8pm on 7 January, the groomers will take on one of the most popular breeds to grace British salons — the long-haired Shih Tzu.

While Pooch Perfect will be Sheridan Smith's first-ever TV presenting role, she won't be doing it alone. Alongside her is adorable canine co-host Stanley who she describes as "the star of the show". Joining them as judges are professional dog groomers Colin Taylor and Verity Hardcastle while Dr Bolu Eso is the show's resident vet.

Speaking about her new presenting gig, Sheridan said: "To combine my love of dogs with a brand new job presenting for the BBC was a match made in heaven! Everyone who knows me will understand that animals, and especially dogs are very special to me."

Sheridan is a self-confessed dog fanatic with six dogs of her own

She continued: "I live at home with six dogs, so presenting a show dedicated to our four-legged best friends didn't take much consideration! I'm used to being on set with lots of actors, this time I can't wait to hang out all day with dozens of dogs. It is literally my dream job!"

