This Morning fans were pleased to see Holly Willoughby return to her usual presenting slot on the ITV show for Wednesday's programme.

The host had taken an extended break from the show on Monday and Tuesday, which saw Rochelle Humes fill in temporarily alongside regular This Morning star Phillip Schofield.

After Holly told viewers at the start of the show "I've missed you! It's so nice to be back," plenty of fans took to social media to express delight at her return. One person wrote: "@thismorning YAY HOLLY IS BACK!!!."

A second echoed this, tweeting: "Holly's back on this morning and life automatically feels better." While a third said: "Welcome back, Holly! Good to see you here again! #ThisMorning."

On Monday, Phillip took the opportunity to explain Holly's absence, telling audiences: "Holly is spending a couple of extra days with the family," leaving many concerned about her whereabouts.

However, the mood was lightened on Tuesday when Phillip joked with Rochelle that Holly's absence was due to Holly's participation in ITV's The Masked Singer.

Holly made her return to This Morning on Wednesday

Phillip cheekily quipped: "Holly's not here today. She's just about to wrap up her singing commitments with The Masked Singer. The Badger… who would have thought?!"

After being told by Rochelle he was being "naughty", the TV presenter continued: "I'm leaving it at that. Of course, I am. I don't want to give the game away. I don't want to spoil the surprise." Phillip, 58, then confirmed that Holly would be back on the show on Wednesday.

It is not known why Holly took the additional time off, but some have speculated it is a result of primary schools shutting in London. Holly, who appears on the show Monday through Thursday each week, is a mum of three children: Harry, 11, Belle, nine, and six-year-old Chester.

