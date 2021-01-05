Beloved Gogglebox family will not return for new series They were one of the original stars of the Channel 4 show

The Tapper family were a staple on Gogglebox for five years before taking a step back two years ago, and fans have been desperate for them to make a comeback ever since.

Jonathan, 52, Nikki, 47, and their children Josh, 22, and Amy, 20, were part of the original line-up for the hit Channel 4 show when it first aired in 2013 and unofficially left the show in 2018.

However, fans will be disappointed to hear that, according to a report in The Daily Star, the London-based family have ruled out ever returning to the show.

The report revealed that the Tappers have no plans to make a comeback but instead have other exciting projects in the pipeline this year.

The family-of-four were firm favourites on the Channel 4 show from the first series in 2013 until 2018, when it was announced that they were "taking a break" from on-screen duties as daughter Amy quit to find love on Celebs Go Dating.

Talking to The Mirror at the time, Amy said: "I'm personally not going back on Gogglebox. They can go on but they won't be with me," adding that she is "not really sure" if they'll be coming back.

The Tapper family appeared on Gogglebox for five years

Amy's exit came after older brother Josh's withdrawal from the show after landing an apprenticeship at 10 Downing Street. As a result, parents Jonathan and Nikki did not appear in the show's 13th series, nor any of the series that followed.

While the Tappers will not return for Gogglebox's 17th series which is due to air next month, viewers can still expect plenty of other fan favourites back on screens such as the Malones, the Siddiquis, Ellie and Izzi and Giles and Mary, who will all be appearing to give their views and opinions on the latest must-watch television.

