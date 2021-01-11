Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page responds to rumours he's set to be next James Bond We could definitely see Regé-Jean Page as 007…

Regé-Jean Page has responded to rumours that he's set to take over Daniel Craig as James Bond.

The Bridgerton star, who has shot to stardom after appearing as the Duke of Hasting on the Netflix show, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon over the weekend and was questioned by his host on the reports.

Jimmy asked the actor: "The internet has decided that you are a front runner to be the next James Bond … Is there anything you want to tell us?", before Rege-Jean stated: "I think the internet thinks a lot of things, that's one of the more pleasant ones, so I'm pleased as far as that goes. But I think, there might be an element of cultural translation here."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Bridgeton star Regé-Jean Page responds to rumours he's set to be next 007

He continued: "If you're a Brit and you do something of any kind of renown, that people regard well, then people start saying the 'B' word. It's like a merit badge. You get a 'B' word merit badge."

Regé-Jean then admitted he was delighted to be considered in the reports: "I'm glad to have the badge, I'm glad to be in such wonderful company of people who have the badge, but it's a badge."

Can you see the Bridgerton star taking on the role of James Bond?

The actor was also quizzed about aspects of Shonda Rhimes' period drama, which landed on the streaming platform last month, particularly the streamy scenes involving him and co-star Phoebe Dynevor.

The actor revealed he had given his family back home in London a heads up regarding some of the show's steamy love scenes via their family WhatsApp group. He also relayed the story of a funny message he had received from his cousin on the scenes.

He told Jimmy: "She sent me a message that was like, 'I had to make so many tactical cups of tea during the show.' She said, 'I came back, and you were still going, so I had to go back and put the kettle back on'."

