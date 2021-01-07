Bridgerton star looks unrecognisable in first-ever acting job The actress first appeared on screens in 2009

In less than a fortnight Netflix's raunchy period drama Bridgerton has swept viewers off their feet and made household names of it's stars Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page.

But did you know 25-year-old Phoebe's first on-screen role was over ten years ago in British soap Waterloo Road? Check out the clip below to see the actress in action!

WATCH: Phoebe Dyenvor looks unrecognisable in British soap Waterloo Road

Phoebe appeared in the popular BBC One series between 2009 and 2010 when she was just 14 years old. She played schoolgirl Siobhan Malley in series five of the show, a frenemy of Doctor Who actress Jenna Coleman's character, Lindsey James. While the two are now household names, both look unrecognisable as teenagers in the show.

Phoebe and co-star Jenna Coleman before they were famous

Phoebe's Bridgerton co-star, Regé-Jean Page also starred on the popular BBC One series but unfortunately the paths of the Duke and Duchess of Hastings didn't cross - Page didn't make an appearance until the show's tenth series, a whole five years after Phoebe left. He played a young gay teacher named Guy Braxton for eight episodes of the show.

Phoebe at 14

Following her debut in Waterloo Road, Phoebe went on to have supporting roles in British dramas Monroe and Musketeers and starred as Martha Cratchitt in the 2015 BBC adaptation Dickensian.

Her American television debut was playing a young hustler in Guy Richie's TV film Snatch alongside Rupert Grint, Luke Pasqualino, and another Waterloo Road alumni Lucien Laviscount. Her most previous role before her turn as the 'diamond of the season' Daphne Bridgerton was Clare in US series Younger.

Do you remember Regé-Jean in Waterloo Road?

Phoebe recently spoke about her feelings over becoming an international star overnight due to the popularity of Bridgerton to Grazia magazine. She told the publication: "There is a potential threat in fame."

"I don't like the idea of it. But I'm so proud of what Bridgerton stands for. I couldn't think of anything else that I would want people to know me from."

