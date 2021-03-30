What will Bridgerton season two be about? We have the details... What will season two of the hit Netflix show be about?

Bridgerton season one was a smash hit with viewers, and now that it looks like season two is about to go into production, just what will be next instalment be about?

Season one concluded with Daphne and Simon having resolved their marital problems and living in happily wedded bliss with one another, so fans may think there is very little left of the story to uncover for a second season.

However, the series is an adaptation of Julia Quinn's popular novels, so we have a good idea of what to expect from season two!

Instead of focusing on Daphne, season two will delve into the life of her older brother Anthony, and his decision to finally settle down after being known as a 'rake'. Warning, minor spoilers from the beginning of the second novel, The Viscount Who Loved Me, ahead!

The second season is likely to focus on Jonathan

While in season one we saw him madly in love with an opera singer, in the second novel the Viscount decides that he needs to settle down and have children due to the firm belief he has that he will one day die young.

This superstition comes from the fact that his beloved father died aged 38 after an allergic reaction to a bee sting, and Anthony assumes that he will never surpass him in age. As such, he sets his sights on Edwina, the Incomparable of the season, but has to impress her older sister Kate in order to win her hand. It has already been confirmed that Sex Education star Simone Ashley will be playing Kate in the new season - and we can't wait!

Eagle-eyed fans have already noticed that bees are referenced throughout season one, further hinting that season two will explore Anthony's story. One person wrote: "I mean there are some things that CAN'T BE CHANGED. Newton, the bees, Anthony's trauma, the library scene and pallmall are some of those things lol."

Each book focuses on a different Bridgerton sibling

Another added: "Finished #Bridgerton It was beautifully filmed & cast. I had no problems w/ the changes of adding characters & stories. I love all the bees, I loved seeing Phillip, I loved that they revealed Pens secret early on." A third person wrote: "I was sure that the bee buzzing around #Bridgerton had something to do with "the birds and the bees" but apparently it was a harbinger of death. Something cheery to look forward to for next season!"

