47 must-watch movies to check out on Netflix this week

James King is back with his latest Netflix recommendations! After a long January, the days are getting a little longer, the nights are getting a little shorter, and the streaming service platform and our resident film critic are here with top February choices to see us through it all! Check out these must-see movies for February...

Mean Girls (2004)

Category: Comedy

The classic teen pic hits Netflix still feeling as fresh as it did all those years ago. The reason? The sparkling script by Tina Fey (who also co-stars) is a big help, loosely based on a high-school self-help book and full of cheeky insight into the lives of everyday adolescents. But the cast is a treat too, led by an innocent-looking Lindsay Lohan but brilliantly supported by future big stars Amanda Seyfried and Rachel McAdams. So fetch!

Strip Down, Rise Up (2021)

Category: Documentary

An original Netflix films that celebrates women of all ages and backgrounds as they learn to celebrate their bodies through the art of pole-dancing. It’s a sensual past-time, yes, but it’s also great for mental and physical health - and that’s the eye-opening thing about this film. You’ll be ordering a pole for your lounge by the time the credits roll.

Magic Mike (2012)

Category: Drama

The film that spawned a sequel and stage-show features a career-high turn from Channing Tatum as the hunky builder who alternates bricks and cement with Prosecco and whipped cream, working as a stripper. It’s not just about the pecs though. This is also a look at big dreams and showbiz nightmares, with Matthew McConaughey at his laconic best playing strip-club boss Dallas. You’ll never be able to hear Ginuwine’s track ‘Pony’ in quite the same way again.

Snakes on a Plane (2006)

Category: Cult

An early internet sensation this one, Snakes on a Plane is the ultimate ‘does what it says on the tin’ movie, with Samuel L Jackson taking no-nonsense when his flight gets overrun with a bunch of pythons and rattlesnakes. It’s certainly not art but watch it in the right mood and you’ll be laughing as much as squirming.

In the Line of Fire (1993)

Category: Action

Tough guy legend Clint Eastwood showed the youngsters how to do it in this nineties hit about a presidential bodyguard protecting his boss from a potential killer (menacingly played by John Malkovich.) Some of it may look dated but there’s still no-one out there quite like Clint; strong, silent and focused. Tense and thrilling.

La La Land (2016)

Category: Musical

The awards season may be a whole lot different this year but it’s still a good time to revisit winners from the past, like this musical starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling as Los Angeles performers looking for their big break. Sure there’s been a backlash since its release but you can’t deny the polish and emotion of this hipster love story, including a powerful payoff that may well just break your heart. Unforgettable.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)

Category: Rom-Com

It was nice to see Kate Hudson happily reference this noughties hit in a recent magazine interview. Why? Well it might be cheesy - this is a Matthew McConaughey rom-com after all - but there’s a genuine chemistry on show between Matt and Kate that most love stories would dream of, not to mention a strong supporting cast (you’ve got to love Kathryn Hahn). Certainly nothing to he embarrassed about.

Baywatch (2017)

Category: Comedy

Filling this movie adaptation of the old lifeguard TV show with jokes might not have been the best idea (especially when the jokes aren’t that great) but as the plot kicks in, this new incarnation of Baywatch just about does what we all wanted it do: show off beautiful people (Zac Efron, Priyanka Chopra) in beautiful surroundings (Emerald Bay, Florida). If that’s not an easy tonic for a cold British winter in lockdown then I don’t know what is.

Glory (1989)

Category: War

Stirring stuff featuring Denzel Washington and Morgan Freeman as members of the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, the North’s first African-American unit in the American Civil War. The visuals are rich, the music is majestic and Denzel rightly won his first Oscar for his turn as the heroic Private Silas Trip.

The Dig (2021)

Category: Drama

Ralph Fiennes soars yet again in this true story of Anglo Saxon treasure uncovered in 1940s Suffolk and the man whose quiet genius inspired its excavation. Basil Brown might have been looked down on by the archaeology elite but, with the help of local landowner Edith Pretty (Carey Mulligan), his discovery has been described as one of the greatest finds of all time. Uplifting stuff.

Penguin Bloom (2021)

Category: Drama

In need of some feelgood? Naomi Watts and Andrew Lincoln star in this adaptation of the bestselling book about a paralysed mother and how looking after an injured magpie chick helps her own recovery. Full of heart, this one. It’s also been a number one hit in its native Australia.

The Hangover (2009)

Category: Comedy

Some of the jokes might now feel like they’re from a different era (plus Bradley Cooper quickly moved on from being mere eye candy) but there’s a reason why The Hangover is still one of the biggest comedies of all time. Hilariously eccentric and entirely unpredictable, here’s a film about the ultimate bachelor party that’s unafraid to be big, bad and bonkers. Look out for that tiger!

Clueless (1995)

Category: Rom-Com

A groundbreaking teen movie that breathed new life into Jane Austen rom-coms by switching the action of her novel Emma from Regency England to nineties Beverly Hills. It was also the film that (briefly) made Alicia Silverstone the hottest young star in Hollywood but it’s Paul Rudd (playing her ex step-brother Josh) who’s had the real longevity. And yes, he hasn’t changed a bit. 97 minutes of joy.

Snatch (2000)

Category: Action

From back in the day when director Guy Ritchie was first linked to Madonna (there’s even a little bit of her song ‘Lucky Star’ featured in the film), Snatch has all the ingredients that made Guy an A-List filmmaker: guns, gags, style and (Jason) Statham. As a sign of his growing reputation, he also signed up Brad Pitt (plus his abs) to play bare-knuckle boxer ‘One Punch’ Mickey O’Neil - a wickedly funny turn in a wickedly funny film.

Gaga: Five Foot Two (2017)

Category: Documentary

The music icon blasted into 2021 with a belting performance at the inauguration of Joe Biden as US President but this documentary goes back to the recording and release of her fifth album Joanne, still her most personal record and the moment when a pop star blossomed into a true artist.

Out of Sight (1998)

Category: Thriller

George Clooney and Jennifer Lopez were the coolest kids on the block when this super-chic crime pic was released at the end of the nineties. It’s aged well too, boasting off-the-scale chemistry between the two leads (as a charming robber and an uptight cop) and an edgy style that’s been often copied but rarely equalled. Prepare yourself for one of the steamiest seduction scenes in movie history, too!

The Duff (2017)

Category: Comedy

One of the best teen movies of recent years sees high-schooler Bianca (Mae Whitman) discover that she’s seen as a Designated Ugly Fat Friend by her classmates, leading to her plotting revenge. Bad girl Bella Thorne co-stars as twelfth-grade diva Madison but it’s Alison Janney, as Bianca’s mum, who steals scenes. It’s funny, of course, but there’s also an important message too: be yourself, because everyone else is taken.

West Side Story (1961)

Category: Musical

In normal times we’d have already enjoyed Steven Spielberg’s new big-screen version of this classic musical by now. Coronavirus, alas, had other ideas (it’s now due out this Christmas). On the plus side, this original is still well worth a watch - an epic snapshot of immigrant gangs in New York that riffs on Romeo & Juliet as well as boasting umpteen singalong treats, such as ‘Somewhere’ and ‘I Feel Pretty’.

The White Tiger (2021)

Category: Drama

Based on the bestselling novel from 2008, this is the fabulously colourful tale of Balram, a lowly boy in rural India who, over many years, works his way up from servant to boss. If you love a Dickens-type story, full of comedy, social comment and wonderfully vivid characters, check this out. Major Bollywood player Priyanka Chopra Jonas co-stars but its lead actor Adarsh Gourav who really wows.

Booksmart (2019)

Category: Comedy

One of the best teen films of recent years, this. Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever play geeky besties out to party during their final few days of high-school - with surprising results. Open-minded, inclusive and (crucially) very funny, Booksmart also marks the directing debut of actress Olivia Wilde.

Whitney: Can I Be Me? (2016)

Category: Documentary

With February marking the ninth anniversary of her untimely death, Can I Be Me? offers a fascinating insight into the star’s troubled private life as well as celebrating that unique talent and powerful voice which led to Whitney becoming the most awarded female performer of all time.

Trainwreck (2015)

Category: Comedy

The irrepressible Amy Schumer writes and stars in this not-for-kids comedy about a hard-partying writer who may just be falling in love for the first time. Bill Hader, Brie Larson and John Cena co-star (the former wrestler’s bedroom scene with Amy is something else!) but it’s a wickedly OTT Tilda Swinton, as magazine boss Dianna, who grabs all the best lines.

Young Victoria (2009)

Category: Costume Drama

If you’ve gorged on ‘The Crown’ and loaded up on ‘Bridgerton’, why not wallow in this fellow period drama starring the peerless Emily Blunt as Britain’s iconic 19th-century monarch? Rupert Friend, Paul Bettany, Miranda Richardson, Jim Broadbent also feature in this biopic penned by ‘Downton Abbey’ creator Julian Fellowes - and which rightly won an Oscar for its sumptuous costumes.

The Judge (2014)

Category: Drama

Outside of his turns as Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr teamed up with Hollywood heavyweight Robert Duvall for this gripping drama about a hotshot lawyer defending his estranged father on a case of second-degree murder. It might boast some clichéd moments but watching the two Roberts slugging it out in a courtroom is a joy.

Self/Less (2015)

Category: Sci-Fi

An almost forgotten sci-fi thriller featuring Ryan Reynolds and Ben Kinglsey that gets past its ridiculous premise - a dying billionaire transfers his consciousness into a young man’s body - with flashy visuals and a never-less-than-appealing turn from the future Deadpool star.

The Tale of Princess Kaguya (2013)

Category: Animation

Another jaw-dropping slice of Japanese animation, this tells the fairytale of a young girl discovered in a bamboo shoot who grows up to be a princess. Based on an ancient legend, this is dreamy, magical stuff - as much for adults as it is for children. It’s also the most expensive Japanese film of all time.

Boy Erased (2018)

Category: Drama

The heartbreaking true story of a young man given an ultimatum by his religious parents: attend a gay conversion therapy program or be cast out by the family. A sensitively handled drama with spot-on performances from Lucas Hedges, Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe.

Selma (2014)

Category: Drama

British-born David Oyelowo shines in this gutsy and gripping drama based on the 1965 Selma to Montgomery civil rights marches in the US, led by - among others - legendary activist Martin Luther King Jr. Produced by Oprah Winfrey.

Moneyball (2009)

Category: Sport

Don’t know anything about baseball? Fear not. This true story of Oakland Athletics coach Billy Beane and his groundbreaking method of building a team is exciting even for those of us who can barely understand rounders. Brad Pitt stars - giving one of his most electric performances - plus there’s Jonah Hill as his brainbox assistant manager Peter Brand, proving there’s way more to the Superbad actor than comedy.

Bad Teacher (2011)

Category: Comedy

From back in the day when Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake were an item comes this adult comedy starring the once happy couple as chalk-and-cheese high-school educators. He’s clean-cut, she’s a handful, and the result is an hour and half of deliciously dark humour featuring the now-retired Cam’s most hilarious performance.

Morning Glory (2010)

Category: Romantic Comedy

The underrated Rachel McAdams leads this sparkling rom-com as a daytime TV producer whose co-anchors (Harrison Ford and Diane Keaton) can’t stand each other. It might not be weighty, but there’s still plenty of fun to be had from watching precious media-types and their fragile egos. Not to mention, as a network executive, the always spectacular Jeff Goldblum.

12 Years a Slave (2013)

Category: Drama

A masterpiece that one Best Picture at the Oscars, this epic - and true - tale of injustice hasn’t lost any of its power. Chiwetel Ejiofor stars as Solomon Northrup, a Washington musician kidnapped in 1841 and sold into slavery - a performance for which he was rightly a multiple award winner. But it’s perhaps Lupita Nyong’o who shines most brightly in her breakthrough role as Solomon’s friend, the heartbreakingly tortured Patsey.

The Impossible (2012)

Category: Drama

Based on the experience of María Belón and her family in the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami tragedy, The Impossible features jaw-dropping effects and set-pieces plus inspiring turns from Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor and - in his first film after starring as Billy Elliot in London’s West End - future Spider-Man, Tom Holland.

Ex-Machina (2014)

Category: Sci-Fi

Alicia Vikander, Oscar Isaac and Domnhall Gleason star in this delightfully odd futuristic tale about a humble computer programmer invited by his rich boss to test their latest, worryingly human, robot. Stunning to look at and unashamedly brainteasing, this is science fiction at its most cool and creepy.

What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012)

Category: Romantic Comedy

Very loosely based on the bestselling pregnancy guide from the eighties, it’s the stellar cast who make this a guilty pleasure. Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Lopez, Elizabeth Banks, Chace Crawford, Brooklyn Decker, Anna Kendrick, Matthew Morrison, Dennis Quaid, Chris Rock and Rodrigo Santoro star as five couples struggling with the ups and downs of parenthood.

Did You Hear About the Morgans? (2009)

Category: Romantic Comedy

Excited for the new series of ‘Sex and the City’? Its star Sarah Jessica Parker might not have had mega-success in movies outside of the New York saga but here’s one of the better ones, with SJP teaming up with Hugh Grant to play socialites forced into the Wyoming countryside as part of a witness protection programme.

Pieces of a Woman (2021)

Category: Drama

Vanessa Kirby - formerly Princess Margaret in ‘The Crown’ - powers into Awards Season with this remarkable performance as a woman dealing with the aftermath of a tragic home birth. It’s tough viewing for sure but the acting grips like a vice, whilst a sense of closure ultimately leaves us with a glimmer of hope.

Saint Frances (2020)

Category: Romantic Comedy

Think you’ve seen it all in rom-coms? Think again. Saint Frances rewrites the rules, crossing Bridget Jones with Lena Dunham’s ‘Girls’ and coming up with the story of a frustrated thirty-something that feels entirely fresh. Kelly O’Sullivan writes and stars although it’s 6-year old Ramona Edith Williams as the girl she babysits who steals the show. A perfect tonic for tough times.

Wonder (2017)

Category: Drama

Based on the best-selling book by RJ Palacio, Jacob Tremblay stars as a young boy with facial differences who must go to school for the first time in his life and learn how to make friends. Heart-warming stuff, expertly played by Tremblay and his co-stars Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Category: Drama

Watching Leo DiCaprio lose his marbles for three hours shouldn’t be this much fun but legendary director Martin Scorsese’s take on the true story of rule-breaking stockbroker Jordan Belfort is a riot. Excellent support comes from Jonah Hill and - in her breakthrough role - Margot Robbie but it’s Leo letting loose that makes for an addictive watch.

Instant Family (2018)

Category: Comedy

A surprisingly charming comedy this one, with Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne as a couple raising three adopted children. Based on the writer/director’s own experiences of unconventional parenting, it’s an uplifting and fun celebration of family bonds with Wahlberg in particular showing real heart.

Babyteeth (2020)

Category: Drama

Former ‘Home & Away’ star Eliza Scanlen has had a great year or two, with the award-winning Little Woman wowing audiences a couple of Christmases ago and now this - the sensitive but gutsy story of a 16-year old recovering from cancer and the romance she has with a hard-up drug addict (Toby Wallace). Delicately devastating.

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Category: Drama

The whole world seems to be enjoying the latest Netflix period romance ‘Bridgerton’ right now so it’s the perfect moment to revisit the work of the woman who started the craze: Jane Austen. This version of her classic rom-com stars Keira Knightley as 19th century singleton Elisabeth Bennet, with uptight Mr Darcy (Matthew McFadyen) about to sweep her off her feet.

Captain Fantastic (2016)

Category: Drama

The ever-reliable Viggo Mortensen earned an Oscar nomination for his role as an eccentric father raising his children off-the-grid, but who’s forced to venture back into normal society after a tragic loss. Wonderfully bizarre - and with a standout turn from 1917 star George MacKay.

Misery (1990)

Category: Thriller

It may be wintry out there but just be thankful that you’re not writer Paul Sheldon (James Caan), paralysed by a car crash out in snowy Colorado and ‘nursed’ back to health by crazed superfan Annie (Kathy Bates). An ice-cold thriller from the mind of Stephen King that still chills even after all these years.

The Minimalists: Less is Now (2021)

Category: Documentary

The New Year is the perfect time for a reboot and self-help gurus Joshua Fields Milburn and Ryan Nicodemus - aka The Minimalists - are here to tell us that in 2021 we need to ‘make time for less’. Why? Because less stuff equals less stress. Just like their popular podcast, the film is down-to-earth but quietly life-changing and might find yourself sorting through your cupboards as soon as the credits roll.

Fighting With My Family (2019)

Category: Comedy

This true story of WWE fighter Paige is the perfect tonic for a chilly January. Full of laughs, drama and warmth, it’s the rags-to-riches tale we could all do with right now and features a stunning turn from Florence Pugh as the Norfolk girl who follows her dreams to wrestle on the world stage. Co-starring Jack Lowden, Nick Frost, Lena Heady, Vince Vaughn and Dwayne Johnson.

