The Voice's Tom Jones reveals what makes him feel guilty as a judge

Tom Jones has opened up about feeling guilty in his role as a judge on The Voice, and why he kicked himself after watching back episodes of the last series.

MORE: Tom Jones: The Voice judge's controversial love life and children revealed

Opening up about his regrets on the show, the It's Not Unusual singer admitted that he felt he'd made a huge mistake by not choosing one particular contestant in the first episode and even shouted at himself to press the button when he watched it back.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Voice judges spill the beans on Olly Murs

When asked if he felt bad after watching the rejected contestants in the first episode of the show, he said: "Yes… The fella was so good as well, I did say it, he didn't do anything wrong… it's just something to take him over the top. What that is I don't know but I didn't hear it.

MORE: Tom Jones' heartbreaking comments about wife before her sad death

MORE: Olly Murs, will.i.am and other The Voice judges look unrecognisable in these throwbacks

MORE: Tom Jones’ late wife insisted he live here over £6.5million LA mansion

"But listening to him again, we only get one shot at it! You hear it once and there's no time to review it, you can't think, 'Let me think about that', you either do it or they're gone. And that's what happened when I saw that singer, just listening to him sing and I thought, 'Why the hell didn't you press the button,' and I shouted in the thing, 'Press the button you mug!'"

Tom Jones opened up about the pressure to make decisions on the talent show

Addressing his fellow judges during the Q&A, he added: "We should have turned for him. I just don’t understand it. That's why I shouted out [during the episode]. Press the button! It was a mistake. He had the whole package."

Speaking about what sort of singers he usually looks for on the show, he added: "I tend to go for singer singers. Solid. I tend to but not always. Sometimes I hear a sweet voice that doesn't have to be big... so there's all kinds but it has to hit me. It has to come across as being real."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.