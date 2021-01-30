Tom Jones' heartbreaking comments about wife before her sad death Tom opened up about Linda in his autobiography, which was published back in 2015

Sir Tom Jones opened up about his relationship with his wife Linda a year before her sad death in 2016, calling her "the one". The It’s Not Unusual singer spoke to chat show host Jonathan Ross about his autobiography, which was released in 2015, when he spoke lovingly about his wife of 59 years.

In his book, the 80-year-old singer admitted to having dalliances with other women whilst on tour when wife stayed at home in their Las Vegas and Los Angeles residencies.

At the time, controversy surrounded his autobiography due to his extramarital affairs, and Jonathan asked about Tom’s relationship with his wife Linda. "[The affairs were] never discussed, I was never put on the spot. Linda is a wonderful person and she would never put me on the spot. She loves being married to me and I love being married to her," he said at the time.

Tom said that his wife Linda has always been "the one"

Their unconventional living arrangements and marriage often caused controversy. Speaking about the matter he said: "You can’t worry about it because if you do, you'll be worrying all the time because they’ll twist it anyway. I’m chilled about most things."

He also spoke about her health problems at the time, adding: "I don’t want to go on about it but she wasn’t well a while ago and she got close to... we didn’t know whether she was going to make it or not and I said to Mark [my son] I said, ‘If your mother doesn’t make it, I don’t know whether I can sing’ because a lot of the songs that I do, I think of her when I do it so it would be hard if she wasn’t there to be able to sing."

Tom discusses his marriage on The Johnathan Ross Show

Linda passed away in 2016 after being diagnosed with cancer. At the time, Tom released a statement which read: "A heartfelt Thank You to all who sent notes of their sympathy and support to me and my family over the last couple of weeks. So many beautiful and meaningful things were said and reading these genuine and lovely messages has lifted us all. See you soon."

He revealed that he had moved back to London from LA as it is what his wife would have wanted, telling The Sunday Mirror in 2018: "Linda wanted to come back to Britain, she was always homesick. Then she got sick and we couldn't do it. She told me to go back the last week she was alive. She told me to get a flat in London. She would have loved to have come back but we left it too late."

