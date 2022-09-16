Tom Jones: The Voice judge's controversial love life and children revealed He has spoken candidly about his multiple affairs

The Voice judge Tom Jones has been in the public eye for over 50 years with an extensive discography, a long list of accolades, and a knighthood under his belt.

But what do you know about the legendary singer's personal life? Find out all about Tom Jones' marriage, romances and children here...

Tom Jones' wife

Tom Jones married childhood sweetheart Melinda (known as Linda) Trenchard in 1957 when he was just 17 years old. In his autobiography Over the Top and Back, Tom recalled how he fell for Linda when they were just both twelve years old as they walked to school in Treforest, South Glamorgan.

Tom and Linda were married for 59 years until her death in 2016 after a "short but fierce" battle with cancer.

Following the news of her passing, Tom paid an emotional tribute to the woman who had been by his side since he was a teenager during the Pride of Britain Awards. He said: "I recently lost my wife, my wife passed away and she was very important to me. There are a lot of people I'm proud of."

Tom met wife Linda in 1957

"You've got to carry on, you have to, if I don't I'll fold. So music and everything that goes with it is keeping me alive, it keeps me going. And that's what she would want. She told me that. And so it's giving me strength. She knew how much it meant to me. And I'm doing it... I'm keeping my head above water."

Tom Jones' affairs

Tom has spoken candidly about his multiple affairs throughout his lengthy career and the impact this had on his wife. The singer has said in the past that he had been intimate with "hundreds" of other women a year at the height of his fame, despite remaining married to Linda.

Some of the famous names Tom has been linked to over the years include Supremes singer Mary Wilson, TV host Charlotte Laws, former Miss World Marjorie Wallace and Cassandra Peterson, better known as Elvira, Mistress of the Dark.

Tom has spoken candidly about his extramarital affairs

In a Sunday Times interview in 2015, Tom Jones revealed that his wife Linda found out about his affair with the former Miss World winner and furiously lashed out at him. "I stood there and took it," he stated. "She chinned me. She punched and shouted."

Tom Jones' children

Tom Jones has two children and also has a grandson named Alex. After being married just a few months, Tom and wife Linda welcomed their only child Mark in 1957. Mark went on to follow his father's footsteps in the music industry and became his father's manager in the 1980s.

Tom's son Mark later became his manager

Tom has another son, Jonathan Berkley, who was born in 1987 - thirty years after he first became a father. While on a US tour the Sex Bomb singer had a brief relationship with model Katherine Berkery, who then discovered she was pregnant. While a DNA test confirmed that Tom was the father, the two have never met.

