Chicago P.D. teases major Hailey Upton and Jay Halstead episode amid blossoming romance Wednesday's episode of Chicago P.D. may finally give fans what they've been waiting for

Wednesday's episode of Chicago P.D. may finally give fans what they've been waiting for as Hailey Upton (played by Tracy Spiridakos) takes center stage.

Episode 11 of season eight will see Hailey attempt to find a missing family with a "troubled" relationship - which will prompt the officer to contemplate her own tumultuous family issues.

Hailey's childhood and family dynamics have been covered by the show prior, and fans previously saw her abusive father hospitalized.

MORE: Seven craziest moments from Fox drama 9-1-1

Loading the player...

WATCH: Chicago P.D.'s Jay Halstead and Hailey Upton will they won't they romance

But with this new episode, and so much screen time seemingly dedicated to Hailey, it stands to reason fans may finally get an update on her blossoming romance with Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer), who is her partner on the force.

Jay and Hailey finally kissed in January, after months of will-they-won't-they.

MORE: 24 shows to get excited about in 2021

But many viewers had been left confused about if the scene ever really happened, as the pair have yet to really dive into what this means for this personal and professional relationship.

Episode 11 will focus on Hailey

Jesse Lee Soffer had called on fans to have patience, telling press during a Chicago P.D. roundtable: "We have a big cast — there’s nine regulars — and a lot of storylines, and it’s tough in 42-43 minutes to service everybody.

"[If] you’re not seeing a certain dynamic play out in one episode, it’s because we have a lot of story we have to cover and I’m sure you’ll see it in the next episode."

Jay and Hailey's will-they-won't-they has captivated fans

A previously released teaser trailer for episode 11 revealed the pair had taken their relationship to the next level, but Hailey's past experiences left her concerned.

"I don't think I ever really learned relationships," fans saw her admit, before Jay tells her he loves her - to which she is unable to respond.

Chicago P.D. airs on NBC Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

Read more HELLO! US stories here