Chicago P.D. star Jesse Lee Soffer teases Jay Halstead romance

Chicago P.D. fans saw Jay Halstead and Hailey Upton finally kiss in January, after months of will they won't they.

But many have been left confused about if the scene ever really happened, as the pair have yet to really dive into what this means for this personal and professional relationship.

Now, star Jesse Lee Soffer, who plays Halstead, has called on fans to have patience.

"We have a big cast — there’s nine regulars — and a lot of storylines, and it’s tough in 42-43 minutes to service everybody," he recently told the press during a Chicago P.D. roundtable.

"[If] you’re not seeing a certain dynamic play out in one episode, it’s because we have a lot of story we have to cover and I’m sure you’ll see it in the next episode."

"They’ve danced around their feelings for a long time, and it felt like, with Upton’s FBI job offer, a decision had to be made," Chicago P.D. showrunner Rick Eid previously told TV Insider.

"What’s next is navigating how to work together and date one another at the same time. They’re both professionals capable of compartmentalizing, but they do have different approaches to policing."

WIll fans finally see Jay and Hailey take the plunge?

It comes as Halstead and Upton's boss Hank Voight may also be finding romance - for the first time in eight seasons.

Jason Beghe, who has played Voight in the One Chicago franchise, has teased that Voight and colleague Sam Miller may finally "have one too many drinks and see what happens."

"I love Nicole Ari Parker, and she’s fun to be around and act with," said Jason.

Voight may also find love

"I think if there is a kind of heat or attraction there, these are two people who are very serious people," he told Us Weekly.

"I would suspect that the danger of that screwing up what they’re both trying to accomplish together, would inhibit them from following through. So if they can fully reform Chicago, I think that they may have one too many drinks and see what happens one day.”

Chicago P.D. airs on NBC Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.