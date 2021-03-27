Chicago PD star Jason Beghe teases major change for character Voight In eight seasons of Chicago P.D., fans have yet to see Sergeant Hank Voight find love

In eight seasons of Chicago P.D., fans have yet to see Sergeant Hank Voight find love.

But that may be all about to change. Jason Beghe, who has played Voight in the One Chicago franchise, has teased that Voight and Sam Miller may finally "have one too many drinks and see what happens."

"I love Nicole Ari Parker, and she’s fun to be around and act with," said Jason.

WIll Voight and Miller find love?

"I think if there is a kind of heat or attraction there, these are two people who are very serious people," he told Us Weekly.

"I would suspect that the danger of that screwing up what they’re both trying to accomplish together, would inhibit them from following through. So if they can fully reform Chicago, I think that they may have one too many drinks and see what happens one day.”

But the 61-year-old warned fans not to get too excited, as he believes both Voight and Sam would consider a romance between colleagues "irresponsible and selfish."

"Just having the possibility is equally exciting for the audience as the actual fact," he added.

One Chicago airs on NBC

The Chicago franchise airs on NBC, and launched in 2012 with Chicago Fire. Chicago P.D. came next and the franchise now also includes Chicago Med.

Launched by Dick Wolf - the man behind the Law & Order franchise - it follows the professional and private lives of the firefighters, police officers, emergency medical personnel, and legal professionals who serve the city of Chicago.

Chicago Fire stars Taylor Kinney and former Neighbours star Jesse Spencer, while Beghe and Jesse Lee Soffer appear in P.D. Nick Gehlfuss and Yaya DaCosta lead Med.

Chicago P.D. airs on NBC Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

