Vicar of Dibley actor Trevor Peacock dies aged 89 - tributes pour in Trevor played Jim Trott on the beloved BBC comedy series

The Vicar of Dibley star Trevor Peacock had died aged 89, his agent has confirmed.

The actor, who was best known for playing the beloved character Jim Trott on the BBC comedy series, died on Monday from a dementia-related illness.

A statement on behalf of his family read: "Trevor Peacock, actor, writer and song-writer, died aged 89 on the morning of March 8th from a dementia-related illness."

He played Jim Trott on the beloved BBC series

Trevor was diagnosed with dementia in 2009 and it was reported in 2017 that he had been moved into a nursing home facility to help with his worsening condition.

He appeared in every episode of The Vicar Of Dibley from 1994 to 2015, before officially retiring from acting in 2017. He last reprised his role as the hilarious Dibley parishioner in 2015 alongside Dawn French and James Fleet during a Comic Relief Red Nose Day special.

The hit sitcom made a brief return at the end of last year for a series of lockdown episodes and will soon return to screens during the Comic Relief telethon, set to air on Friday 19 March on BBC One.

Trevor's other TV credits include Rouault in Madame Bovary, Quilp in The Old Curiosity Shop and Old Bailey in Neverwhere. He also appeared in EastEnders, Jonathan Creek, The Thin Blue Line and My Family.

Tributes have begun to flood in for the actor after his agent confirmed the news of his death to the Press Association news agency.

💔 Night Trev. I love you. pic.twitter.com/17sXcpVDhI — Dawn French 💙 (@Dawn_French) March 9, 2021

His co-star Dawn French shared a sweet photo of the two of them alongside a broken heart emoji. "Night Trev. I love you," she wrote.

TV channel Gold tweeted: "We are all saddened to learn that Trevor Peacock, who played Jim Trott so brilliantly in The Vicar of Dibley has passed away at the age of 89. Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

Trevor is survived by his two sons, actors Daniel Peacock and Harry Peacock and two daughters, Sally and Maudie.

